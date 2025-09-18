For many, Disney's iconic Steamboat Willie animation marks the dawn of the studio's monolithic rise to success, so when it entered the public domain back in 2024, it seemed only a matter of time before it was commandeered. Law firm Morgan & Morgan is planning to do just that, but not before they sue Disney to make sure the company doesn't sue them first.

From logos to merchandise, design disputes are aplenty in the branding world, so it's a cleverly cautious move from the law firm to preempt some legal tension. Going up against such a huge corporation may seem like a bold move, but Morgan & Morgan's defensive strategy may save them trouble down the line.

The personal injury law firm first approached Disney to enquire about the legality of its proposed ad featuring Mickey and Minnie Mouse. In response, Disney claimed it did not offer legal advice to third parties, prompting the law firm to file its claim.

In the official lawsuit, Morgan & Morgan claims that given "Disney’s history of aggressive enforcement of intellectual property rights," it "faces a credible anticipation and threat of litigation that is causing ongoing business harm." The legal firm is seeking confirmation from Disney that its proposed ad would not infringe upon its rights and has requested that the corporation be blocked from suing Morgan & Morgan over the issue.

(Image credit: Disney)

