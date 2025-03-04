Corel just stealth launched its most exciting app in years

Corel might be a name from the past for some creatives, but the software company, now called Alludo, is still going strong. And it's restructuring and refreshing its lineup of creative apps.

It's just dropped a new browser-based graphic design app aimed at beginners and enthusiasts. CorelDRAW Go is intended to be a more intuitive and user-friendly app providing some of the tools of the CorelDRAW Graphics Suite, which remains one of our picks of the best graphic design software.

CorelDRAW Go - YouTube Watch On

Alludo says CorelDRAW Go will make graphic design more intuitive and accessible for creative enthusiasts and aspiring designers. It has more advanced drawing and editing capabilities than many template-based alternatives but with a more streamlined and intuitive interface, that reduces the daunting range of tools to the essentials.

There are customizable templates for a wide range of projects, like flyers, posters and social media posts. But there's also a wide range of tools for personalising designs, including interactive drawing tools, realistic brushes, straightforward node editing, text tools, masking controls and basic photo editing.

There are thousands of editable vector icons, illustrations and clipart included, along with more than 6 million royalty-free stock photos and thousands of fonts. It looks like Allude hopes to pitch CorelDraw Go somewhere in the middle between Canva and professional graphic design software. It aims to offer Canva's simplicity and ease of use while retaining some of CorelDRAW's tools to allow more customised designs.

We're told that CorelDRAW Go performs best with Google Chrome or Microsoft Edge on both Windows and macOS. It's available in English, German, Italian, French, Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, Dutch, Polish, and Czech. A subscription costs $9.99 / 8.99 a month or $99 / £95 per year from www.go.corel.com

There are also some updates to the full CorelDRAW Graphics Suite, including the launch of a browser-based version, CorelDRAW Web for all subscribers. There are also faster Print to PDF capabilities in CorelDRAW and Corel PHOTO-PAINT, an enhanced Painterly Brush tool with additional controls and compatibilities with other tools, and exclusive new brushes for subscribers.

Alas, the digital art software Corel Painter doesn't look set for an update, and continues to languish on its 2023 edition.