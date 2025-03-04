Corel just stealth launched its most exciting app in years

CorelDRAW Go aims to make graphic design more intuitive.

CorelDRAW Go
(Image credit: Alludo)

Corel might be a name from the past for some creatives, but the software company, now called Alludo, is still going strong. And it's restructuring and refreshing its lineup of creative apps.

It's just dropped a new browser-based graphic design app aimed at beginners and enthusiasts. CorelDRAW Go is intended to be a more intuitive and user-friendly app providing some of the tools of the CorelDRAW Graphics Suite, which remains one of our picks of the best graphic design software.

Joe Foley
Joe Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

