2D art of the week: Esteban Guzman

Esteban Guzman is a self-taught digital artist who switched from traditional art in 2020. He’s fascinated by dark fantasy and finds inspiration in games such as Elden Ring and Bloodborne. His work is a hybrid of comics and manga.

Huitzilin, Cursed Son of Huitzilopochtli

(Image credit: Esteban Guzman)

“A little personal project of different character design ideas, combining the rich visuals of Aztec and Mesoamerican mythology with dark fantasy.”

Comradery

(Image credit: Esteban Guzman)

“A D&D campaign moment where two beastly barbarian brothers face the dangers of the world. The main inspirations for these characters were Caesar and Koba from the Planet Of The Apes franchise.”

Ranni the Witch

(Image credit: Esteban Guzman)

“A reimagining of an Elden Ring character in her prime, way before the events of the game. I always feel curious about this world and its characters in the past.”

