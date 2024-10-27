2D art of the week: Esteban Guzman

Inside the artist's dark mystery-inspired comic and manga art.

Esteban Guzman&#039;s piece &quot;Comradery&quot;
(Image credit: Esteban Guzman)

Esteban Guzman is a self-taught digital artist who switched from traditional art in 2020. He’s fascinated by dark fantasy and finds inspiration in games such as Elden Ring and Bloodborne. His work is a hybrid of comics and manga.

If you're inspired by Esteban's fantastical art, take a look at our character design tips to help shape your own unique creations. Need to upgrade your creative kit? Check out our guide to the best digital art software for a collection of the best industry standard tools.

