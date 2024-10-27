2D art of the week: Esteban Guzman
Inside the artist's dark mystery-inspired comic and manga art.
Esteban Guzman is a self-taught digital artist who switched from traditional art in 2020. He’s fascinated by dark fantasy and finds inspiration in games such as Elden Ring and Bloodborne. His work is a hybrid of comics and manga.
If you're inspired by Esteban's fantastical art, take a look at our character design tips to help shape your own unique creations. Need to upgrade your creative kit? Check out our guide to the best digital art software for a collection of the best industry standard tools.
Huitzilin, Cursed Son of Huitzilopochtli
“A little personal project of different character design ideas, combining the rich visuals of Aztec and Mesoamerican mythology with dark fantasy.”
Comradery
“A D&D campaign moment where two beastly barbarian brothers face the dangers of the world. The main inspirations for these characters were Caesar and Koba from the Planet Of The Apes franchise.”
Ranni the Witch
“A reimagining of an Elden Ring character in her prime, way before the events of the game. I always feel curious about this world and its characters in the past.”
This content originally appeared in ImagineFX magazine, the world's leading digital art and fantasy art magazine. ImagineFX is on sale in the UK, Europe, United States, Canada, Australia and more. Limited numbers of ImagineFX print editions are available for delivery from our online store (the shipping costs are included in all prices).
Get the Creative Bloq Newsletter
Daily design news, reviews, how-tos and more, as picked by the editors.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
ImagineFX is the No.1 selling digital art magazine for fantasy and sci-fi enthusiasts! Featuring digital and traditional drawing skills, game design, manga and film art each issue is crammed with training and inspiration from leading artists in their fields. Whether it's learning from comic art's Adam Hughes, fantasy art's John Howe, or digital painting's Loish, ImagineFX has you covered. ImagineFX has been inspiring artists for 15 years!
Related articles
- Forget AI image generators, an autonomous AI artist just made $351,600 at Sotheby's
- Commuters blast frightful AI art in Halloween transport ads
- Gamers are stunned by the ray tracing in Alan Wake 2: The Lake House
- "Unity and Unreal have enabled a far greater variety of art styles to emerge": how game art and design is in good place