How to draw vibrant character art, tips from a pro artist

How-to
By
Contributions from
published

Lidia Cambon reveals her step-by-step process for creating a full-body illustration from first sketch to vibrant, cohesive colour with markers.

Vibrant character art; the artist&#039;s studio, laptop and markers
(Image credit: Lidia Cambon)

Alcohol markers can be a challenging and intimidating medium that isn’t always intuitive to use. My goal with this guide is to inspire you and make the process easier so you feel confident picking up markers.

For this tutorial, I’m working with a reduced colour palette to show that you don’t require an extensive collection of markers to achieve great results. I’ve also listed my materials, as the tools you use – especially the paper – make a big difference when working with alcohol markers (find some in our list of the best markers).

Lidia Cambon headshot
Lidia Cambon

Lidia Cambon, also known as Msshanh, is a London-based artist and illustrator. She is originally from Spain, and loves to combine her passions, tech and art, in her work.

