What happened when my IP was stolen: A personal saga

Advice
By
published

The long road to compensation.

Intellectual Property with gavel
(Image credit: Nora Carol Photography via Getty Images)

Let me be blunt: Getting ripped off is never fun. But for most people this means funky charges on your credit card, or coming home to find your TV missing. As lousy as those situations are, society has some fairly efficient ways to deal with them. We call the cops.

But if you own a good deal of what we call “Intellectual Property”, or IP for short, protecting it is neither easy, nor expedient (especially in the age of AI scraping our content, though this isn't what this story is about). This is something I have come to learn the hard way. But before I share my own sordid mess, it’s a good idea to first understand the problems we face as creatives.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Lance Evans
Lance Evans

Lance Evans is creative director of Graphlink Media, a boutique creative marketing agency that specialises in building brands and has worked with such high-profile clients as Olive Garden, Miller Beer and AMEX. Lance was an early adopter of digital tools, and was on the original beta team for Photoshop. Lance has written for Creative Bloq on a wide range of topics, from technical photography tips to the ins and outs of branding.