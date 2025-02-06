How to draw Sonic the Hedgehog in under 60 seconds

Sonic the Hedgehog
(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Sonic the Hedgehog isn't the easiest little critter to draw. With a spikey, angled form and limbs all over the place, the movie version of the character design is tricky to recreate accurately. But a video has been posted on YouTube, which details exactly how to draw Sonic – and it's so simple I think anyone could manage it successfully (for more, see our how to draw tutorials).

The method consists of drawing a grid across Sonic's face and joining up the lines, then adding on the legs and arms to reveal Sonic in a running position. I'll be honest, I wasn't convinced by what was unfolding on the screen until I saw the final shaded result – but the simplicity obviously works because the final Sonic looks ace.

