Sonic the Hedgehog isn't the easiest little critter to draw. With a spikey, angled form and limbs all over the place, the movie version of the character design is tricky to recreate accurately. But a video has been posted on YouTube, which details exactly how to draw Sonic – and it's so simple I think anyone could manage it successfully (for more, see our how to draw tutorials).

The method consists of drawing a grid across Sonic's face and joining up the lines, then adding on the legs and arms to reveal Sonic in a running position. I'll be honest, I wasn't convinced by what was unfolding on the screen until I saw the final shaded result – but the simplicity obviously works because the final Sonic looks ace.

Drawing Sonic the Hedgehog💙 - YouTube Watch On

Artist AqsDraws uses a stylus and tablet to trace the lines digitally to give you context on the process, and then moves to a pencil and paper to create the final artwork. It's a simple process that's brilliant for anyone getting started on their drawing journey, or someone wanting to learn new things.

Whether you want to draw Sonic for your own project or just for fun, this is a great way to get started with the form. Of course, adding in some blue shading would elevate the overall look but this is an excellent place to start.

Sonic's character design has come under immense scrutiny over time – it took a couple of goes for the art team on the original movie to finalise the design thanks to negative fan reaction. If you'd rather draw the Sonic of video games past, see the below video:

How To Draw Sonic The Hedgehog - YouTube Watch On

This is a little trickier to master, but is a brilliant final result. And, I have to say, this is my favourite Sonic design, adhering to many of these pro tips for successful character design.

If you're more into digital art, see our pick of the best drawing tablets.