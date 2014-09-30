HP ZED launch night begins 2 weeks of great free events

It's finally here. HP ZED, a special two-week 'pop up creative studio' hosted by HP, Intel and NVIDIA alongside a team of award-winning industry pros, launched last night with a talk by 3D veteran Simeon Balabanov on 'The Latest V-Ray Technology for VFX'.

CG artists from around the capital gathered to chat, network and learn about the latest developments in V-Ray from an industry pro.

Balabanov, who has more than six years’ experience in 3D modeling and rendering, both in Bulgaria and the UK, revealed ways in which V-Ray 3.0 for Maya, V-Ray for NUKE, V-Ray for MODO can enhance artists' workflow. He also passed briefly over Chaos Group’s latest advances in V-Ray RT towards GPU Production Rendering.

Get involved

It was a fascinating talk, and a great start to what promises to be two weeks of must-attend talks, workshops and competitions for anyone working in 3D, animation or VFX.

A great place to learn and meet others in the industry - and best of all, everything is free. You can find full details of the sessions from now until 10 October, and register for tickets, here.

HP, Intel and Escape Technology are all supporting the pop-up studio

HP ZED is in the heart of London's Soho and open to all who register in time

A great place to meet fellow creative professionals

Simeon Balabanov gave a fascinating talk on the opening night

A place to learn and network