HP ZED launch night begins 2 weeks of great free events

It's finally here. HP ZED, a special two-week 'pop up creative studio' hosted by HP, Intel and NVIDIA alongside a team of award-winning industry pros, launched last night with a talk by 3D veteran Simeon Balabanov on 'The Latest V-Ray Technology for VFX'.
CG artists from around the capital gathered to chat, network and learn about the latest developments in V-Ray from an industry pro.
Balabanov, who has more than six years’ experience in 3D modeling and rendering, both in Bulgaria and the UK, revealed ways in which V-Ray 3.0 for Maya, V-Ray for NUKE, V-Ray for MODO can enhance artists' workflow. He also passed briefly over Chaos Group’s latest advances in V-Ray RT towards GPU Production Rendering.
Get involved
It was a fascinating talk, and a great start to what promises to be two weeks of must-attend talks, workshops and competitions for anyone working in 3D, animation or VFX.
A great place to learn and meet others in the industry - and best of all, everything is free. You can find full details of the sessions from now until 10 October, and register for tickets, here.