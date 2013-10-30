Framestore's Mike McGee on raising your VFX game

The visual effects industry has come long way since the heady days of 1987, when Mike McGee co-founded Framestore, then a London based post-production studio, with three partners. But exciting new technologies come with a price, he points out in our exclusive video interview (above).

"Everyone knows that we can do everything we want in visual effects, given enough time and money," he smiles. "So people keep raising the benchmarks and asking us to do more and more difficult things."

The interview took place at Zed, HP's popup workspace for creatives in London's Soho, where Framestore gave a talk on storytelling and innovation with Framestore. McGee was enthused with the temporary venue and the way it brought creatives together.

"What excited me about the Zed space was the idea of bringing all the people in our industry together in one place," he says. "To have them talk, share ideas, look at one another's work and just to share the excitement about what we all do."

Watch the video above to see McGee discuss his entry into the industry, his work on Walking with Dinosaurs, and more!

