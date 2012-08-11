BLOG OF THE WEEK: Creative Review

Being part of the Creative Bloq team means we're fortunate enough to spend our working days checking out other awesome design blogs. And there are loads out there that are full of informative, inspiring content.

So, just in case you haven't come across them already, we've decided to share our favourites with you. Up this week is...

We couldn't let another week go by without mentioning leading online UK magazine Creative Review. Originally launched in 1980, the print publication's website is now the first point of call for many creatives looking for inspiration.

The content on Creative Review is all about quality, not quantity. And with an easy-to-use grid navigation system, it's easy to find what you're looking for. Always full of fresh material, from graphic design and illustration to music videos and film, this blog is spot on.

Who's behind it?

The Creative Review team is made up of a host of talented writers and artists, among them art director Paul Pensom.

The quality content they post daily has made it one of the most popular design blogs around, winning them print subscribers in over 80 countries and online readers in over 120.

Creative Review graphic design section

What does it cover?

Graphic design, advertising, digital media, illustration, photography and all other fields of visual communication worldwide, basically. What more could you possibly want?

Highlights

As well as sharing brilliant content with the world, Creative Review also has a showcase section, which allows registered users of the site to upload their work to appear alongside projects chosen by CR editorial staff. It also runs three juried award schemes - The Annual, The Photography Annual and The Illustration Annual - which represents highlights of the year in visual communication and pulls together the best works from the last 12 months in both disciplines.

