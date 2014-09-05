10 alternatives to the new Hershey logo

Hershey's new logo has proved controversial

It's easy to criticise, and the design community is never backwards in coming forwards when it comes to new branding. So when Hershey's unveiled its controversial new logo (shown above) this week, it was no surprise when social media erupted with equal measures of ridicule and contempt.

But can others do better? Design competition site 99 Designs has been putting that to the test with its Hershey Logo Community Contest, challenging its community of over 850,000 graphic designers to create their own designs for the 120-year-old confectionary company.

They've had a ton of entries already, and this looks like being one of their most interesting design-offs since last year's Yahoo logo challenge. We've picked out just 10 of the entries below, and you can see the whole lot here.

hugets

Mohamad Hasan

AE Vaine

icep.indonesia

tituserfand7

bo_rad

nandar_ardi

djantulartwork

a.zaheer16

Qhuarez

Are any of these logos an improvement on the official design? Let us know your views in the comments below!