10 unofficial Yahoo logo redesigns

The winning design, by Grey Designs

You may have heard that Yahoo is currently redesigning its logo, releasing a new design every day for 30 days. So far, though, all the official new logos all look fairly samey. So we were intrigued to hear that crowdsourcing site 99 Designs had challenged its community to come up with their own redesigns, with no limitations whatsoever.

The competition attracted 136 entries, and 99 Designs has finally announced the winner (shown above), an approach based on negative space that was created by Grey Designs. Meanwhile, below are some other entries that caught our attention.

When you compare these crowdsourced designs to the official Yahoo designs here, the difference is striking. But which - if any - do you prefer? We'd love to hear your views in the comments below!

Chivee

BSoD

Back2theDrawingBoard

Hoper

MW09

Ari

Lugos

Sublimedia

BizBiz

You can see all the entries here.

