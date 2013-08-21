Topics

'Day 10' Yahoo logo passes the voter test

By Web design  

Poll shows most people prefer this redesign of Yahoo's logo to the old one - but are they right?

Yahoo's 'Day 10' logo has got the thumbs-up from voters

Yahoo's 'Day 10' logo has got the thumbs-up from voters

One of the leading voices in mobile devices, Luke Wroblewski has radically changed the way we go about building apps and sites for portable devices over the last few years with his 'mobile first' philosophy. He's clearly a man with influence in the world of design, so we were intrigued when Wroblewski launched an online poll to discover what people think of the new logos Yahoo is releasing this month.

Yes, you read that right - logos plural. Rather than just changing its logo and having done with it, Yahoo is releasing 30 new logos over 30 days in the run-up to the launch of a new 'permanent' logo in September.

Poll result

So which ones are going down well with the public, and which ones don't they like? In the poll, which has so far attracted 59,861
people, Yahoo's new 'Day 10' logo (above) has so far come out on top, with voters preferring it to the original by 987 to 426.

But there's also bad news for Yahoo - all its other new logos have got the thumbs down so far. Two others came close: Day 2 (48%) and Day 5 (45%). And several others were really disliked: only 10% liked Day 6 and only 14% liked Day 4.

So what do you think? Here we've brought all the new logos together in one place, along with a reminder of the company's past logos to keep everything in perspective. We'd love to hear your views in the comments section at the bottom...

Day 1

Day 2

Day 3

Day 4

Day 5

Day 6

Day 7

Day 8

Day 9

Day 10

Day 11

Day 12

Day 13

Day 14

1995-2009

1995

1994

Liked this? Read these!

Which is your favourite Yahoo logo so far? Let us know your views in the comments below!

See more Web design articles

Related articles