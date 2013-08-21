'Day 10' Yahoo logo passes the voter test

Yahoo's 'Day 10' logo has got the thumbs-up from voters

One of the leading voices in mobile devices, Luke Wroblewski has radically changed the way we go about building apps and sites for portable devices over the last few years with his 'mobile first' philosophy. He's clearly a man with influence in the world of design, so we were intrigued when Wroblewski launched an online poll to discover what people think of the new logos Yahoo is releasing this month.

Yes, you read that right - logos plural. Rather than just changing its logo and having done with it, Yahoo is releasing 30 new logos over 30 days in the run-up to the launch of a new 'permanent' logo in September.

Poll result

So which ones are going down well with the public, and which ones don't they like? In the poll, which has so far attracted 59,861

people, Yahoo's new 'Day 10' logo (above) has so far come out on top, with voters preferring it to the original by 987 to 426.

But there's also bad news for Yahoo - all its other new logos have got the thumbs down so far. Two others came close: Day 2 (48%) and Day 5 (45%). And several others were really disliked: only 10% liked Day 6 and only 14% liked Day 4.

So what do you think? Here we've brought all the new logos together in one place, along with a reminder of the company's past logos to keep everything in perspective. We'd love to hear your views in the comments section at the bottom...

Day 1

Day 2

Day 3

Day 4

Day 5

Day 6

Day 7

Day 8

Day 9

Day 10

Day 11

Day 12

Day 13

Day 14

2009-2013 logo

1995-2009

1995

1994

Liked this? Read these!

The ultimate guide to designing the best logos

The best free web fonts for designers

Useful and inspiring flyer templates

The best 3D movies of 2013

Which is your favourite Yahoo logo so far? Let us know your views in the comments below!