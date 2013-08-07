Yahoo's first new 'daily' logo

NEW LOGO: Cleaner and more formal, but the purple and exclam remain

Yahoo has been going through a lot of changes recently - not least its acquisition of Tumblr - since Google's Marissa Mayer came on board as CEO. And as is traditional when a new broom sweeps house, the company have decided to create a new visual identity, and have released this new logo design today.

"Over the past year, there’s been a renewed sense of purpose and progress at Yahoo!," the company explains in this blog post, "and we want everything we do to reflect this spirit of innovation. While the company is rapidly evolving, our logo — the essence of our brand — should too."

The new logo (above) is a clear departure from the old design (below), and is already in use on Tumblr.com and Yahoo.com. However, before you get too wrapped up in examining the new design, there's an important twist. It'll only present Yahoo across its properties for... one day.

OLD LOGO: The dancing letters of yesterday are no more

In fact, Yahoo is going to release 30 different logo designs over the next 30 days in a kind of marketing campaign for a permanent new logo. This design, due to be released on 4 September "will be a modern redesign that’s more reflective of our reimagined design and new experiences".

What relationship these 30 new logos will have to the final logo, though, hasn't been revealed. Do they represent a gradual evolution from the old design to a new one? Or will Yahoo pick the design that's most popular? Or are they entirely random (as the video below suggests)? We're most intrigued...

