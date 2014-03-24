Budget airline enters negative space with new logo

New Taiwanese airline V Air has released this new logo

Earlier this year Transasia Airways announced the launch of

Taiwan's first low-cost airline, V Air, which is due to start flying across cities in North Asia in 2015. And today it's unveiled the new carrier's logo design via its Facebook page.

Drawing on the Asian love of 'kawaii' - a style combining cartoony cuteness with wide-eyed childlike innocence - the design also follows the current logo trend for negative space. The 'V' of the name is subtly conveyed in the space between the bear's head and body, as well as being reflected in the 'V signs' being made by the bear's digits.

An animated promo for the company, set to suitably cheesy music, gives a brief glimpse into the thinking behind the logo and its constituent elements:

What do you think of V Air's logo? Let us know in the comments!