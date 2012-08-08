CHECK THIS OUT! Cool branding for Ukranian kids' TV

How cute are these colourful characters? We've fallen in love with this beautiful piece of creative branding, designed for Ukranian children's TV channel PlusPlus by Build, a creative consultancy studio based in the trendy East End of London.

The on-air and off-air branding for PlusPlus is designed to be dynamic and flexible with the PlusPlus family at the heart of the brand. The design work by Build includes character direction, typography, and all on-air menu systems.

The team produced extensive on/off-air guidelines for all aspects of the brand and worked with London-based character animators Animade to produce a set of teasers, idents, and endboard animations.

Build, whose client list includes Nokia, D&AD, Nike, Getty Images, and Sony Playstation, brought together a team of creatives for the project, including Ukraine-based illustrator Edik Katykhin for the character design, with typography handled by designer Si Billiam.

The character family, created by Katykhin, features a surreal series of shapes and expressions, creating a flexible brand kit that PlusPlus regenerates in varying colours, shapes, and expressions to create different forms. The idents and animation shorts highlight this flexibility and make for a playful and forward-thinking brand.

Check out the video below to see how it all comes together on TV (the sneezing triangle is our favourite).

Words: Ben Steers

Ben Steers is co-founder and managing director of Fiasco Design, a small creative agency delivering big results.