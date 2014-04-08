Vintage-style logo and branding for New York restaurant

Brooklyn-based studio No Entry Design harnesses the beauty of hand-painted signage in this gorgeous, vintage-style identity for Australian-themed restaurant Northern Territory.

"A few months back we were approached by some guys who own a huge bar located in Williamsburg, Brooklyn called Berry Park," they explain on Behance. "They said they obtained an even bigger space up in a developing area of Greenpoint with a great rooftop space that has a rad view of Manhattan's skyline across the river. They wanted us to do a logo and some signage for them. One thing led to another and we ended up doing a lot more."

A lot more, indeed, with the No Entry team providing the new venue with everything from a logo package and menu design to hand-painted signage, responsive web design and photography.

