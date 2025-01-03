"Every rebranding project is an archaeological dig": how we made New York Historical's new identity

Features
By
published

We learn how Lippincott found a single thread in historic institution and made a hyphen into a bridge for opposing views.

The New York Historical rebrand
(Image credit: Lippincott  / The New York Historical)

As the US approaches the 250th anniversary of independence next year, the New York Historical Society has undergone a major rebrand to redefine its 220-year role in American culture. With the tagline “Our Nation in Conversation", the museum aims to bridge divides and enrich the public understanding of America’s past, present and future.

Led by Lippincott, the rebranding process recognised a need to address a growing fragmentation in the national conversation. The result was to present the museum, now simply The New York Historical, as a place where diverse perspectives and stories converge to spark discourse.

Image 1 of 1
The New York Historical rebrand
(Image credit: Lippincott  / The New York Historical)

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Foley
Joe Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

Related articles