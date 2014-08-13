Top 21 presentation folder templates

We'd all love spending time lovingly crafting the perfect design. But sometimes you just need a quick fix. Templates save you time and make designing and displaying print artwork significantly less of a hassle. Here we've assembled 21 of the best folder templates available for download today.

These include design templates (01-12), which give you a jumping-off point from which to quickly create folder artwork, as well as mockup templates (13-21), which you can use to turn your flat folder design into a photorealistic image of the finished product.

Price : Free

: Free Format: PSD

Both the outside and inside of this wide folder design template are designed to look like an industrial shipping container. It's an inventive look and an obvious choice for logistics companies or anyone in the business of shipping goods.

Price : Free

: Free Format: AI

Designed for ecologically-minded businesses of all types, this free folder template features organic vector artwork of a verdant tree.

Price : $6

: $6 Format: EPS, AI

A system of green and grey vector images adorns this professional folder template. There are also bits of sample text that you can easily replace with your own contact information, brand identity, and other details.

Price : Free

: Free Format: PSD

This presentation folder's logo features two interlocking shapes with a metallic shine, framing full colour photography, again relevant to a logistics/transportation company.

Price : $8

: $8 Format: EPS, AI

This leafy folder design seems to have been created with a horticulture or crop engineering business in mind, but with a few alterations, it could easily work for any company with a natural or eco-friendly image.

Price : Subscription Required/Prices Vary

: Subscription Required/Prices Vary Format: EPS

A modern design consisting of a mosaic of blue, pink and white squares. This folder's pattern resembles a series of computer pixels, so it's fitting for a business related to technology.

Price : $14 (bundle)

: $14 (bundle) Format: PSD

A verdant, lush green design. Green is often associated with health and security, making this folder especially suitable for an organization related to health care, money or information technology.

Price : $14 (bundle)

: $14 (bundle) Format: PSD

The geometric pattern in this folder design makes it ideal for industrial businesses, though it's broad enough to fit a variety of different fields. An eye-catching orange band stands out against the dark background, so it's the perfect area to place a company name or logo.

Price : $14 (bundle)

: $14 (bundle) Format: PSD

Save this folder design template for a rainy day! The watery blue color scheme and umbrella logo give this design a calm, optimistic feel.

Price : $14 (bundle)

: $14 (bundle) Format: PSD

Naturally, this folder design template has a simple, no-nonsense look without much razzle-dazzle apart from a small paper clip graphic in the corner – great for corporate offices with a sensible, straightforward image.

Price : $6.00

: $6.00 Format: PSD

A combination of bold primary colors and simple geometric shapes makes this design stand out in a crowd. There's also a fair amount of room for you to add your own elements, such as logos, photos or text.

Price : $8

: $8 Format: PSD

A set of five unique mockups with realistic props, including a pen and a pair of glasses.

Price : $7

: $7 Format: PSD

Four photorealistic mockups with four paper textures to choose from, along with a fully customizable background.

Price : $7

: $7 Format: PSD

The CD folder in this mockup seems designed to package music, but it can be used to display designs for practically any sort of disc packaging.

Price : Free

: Free Format: PSD

Provides a view of your design from a lower angle, similar to the view someone will get if they see the presentation folder lying on a surface in front of them.

Price : $7

: $7 Format: PSD

With this set of mockup templates, you get eight different views of a folder with curved pockets and A4 sheets inside.

Price : $5

: $5 Format: PSD

A high-res mockup template for showing off an A4 document folder design, providing a view of the front, back, and inside all at once.

Price : Free

: Free Format: PSD

Apply your folder design to this mockup template to see multiple copies of it fanned out on a flat surface.

Price : $8

: $8 Format: PSD

Use the smart objects in this mockup template to add your own folder and business card design, as well as the sheets that go inside. Comes with 8 unique PSD files.

Price : Free

: Free Format: PSD

Give your audience a clear and straightforward view of your presentation folder's interior with this easy-to-use mockup template.

Price : $5

: $5 Format: PSD

Create an awesome-looking mockup for a one-pocket folder from four different angles. It also comes with a matching folder die-cut template.

Know of more folder design or mockup templates to help make designers' jobs easier? Please share them in the comments below!