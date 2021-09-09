The best 1440p monitors of 2021

The best 1440p monitors offer the perfect balance between high image quality and affordability. That makes them a great value choice, whether you want a monitor for creative work, gaming, day-to-day computer use, or a combination of all three.

Also known as QHD monitors or 2K monitors, 1440p monitors are cheaper than the best 4K monitors, but offer twice the pixel density of Full HD. They provide 2560 x 1440 pixels as standard, putting them dead centre between Full HD (1,920 x 1,080) and 4K (3,840 x 2,160). That makes them the perfect compromise for a range of uses.

Below, we've brought together the best 1440p monitors for different uses, weighing up the pros and cons of each. For more monitor guides, see our picks for the best gaming monitor, the best monitor for photo editing and the best 4K monitors.

The best 1440p monitors available now

01. Dell UltraSharp U2719D The best 1440p monitor for creative work Specifications Screen size: 27in Aspect ratio: 16:9 Resolution: 2560 x 1440 Refresh rate: 60Hz Connectivity: DisplayPort, HDMI, USB, audio jack TODAY'S BEST DEALS £332.99 View at Amazon Prime £369.05 View at Amazon £463.86 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + True-life colours + Reduced blue light + Good cable management Reasons to avoid - Not great for gaming

If you’re seeking a monitor for creative work, whether that’s photo-editing, graphic design or illustration, you’ll want a high level of picture quality so you can view your creations in all their glory. Our top recommendation for that is the Dell UltraSharp U2719D.

This 27-inch IPS monitor provides a high resolution (2560 x1440) picture with rich blacks, deep colours and great colour accuracy overall. Calibrated at 99 per cent sRGB coverage to an accuracy of Delta-E less than two, you'll see remarkably true-to-life colours in your images and video.

The 178-degree wide viewing angle means you’ll be able to see everything clearly, wherever you’re sitting. The ComfortView feature reduces blue light emissions and optimises eye comfort. Meanwhile, excellent cable management design means you won’t be distracted by lots of trailing wires, and the monitor’s thin panel profile (6.5mm at its minimum) and compact base mean it won’t take up too much space on your desk. With only a 60Hz refresh rate, this isn't a great choice for gaming. But if you're looking for a monitor mainly for creative work, this is the best 1440p monitor you can choose.

If you're looking to buy a QHD monitor but don’t have a lot of money to spend, just check out this 32-inch beauty. Despite its relatively low price, it offers the same high 1440p resolution as all the displays on this list.

This well-connected monitor comes with one display port, two HDMI slots, two USB 3.0 ports and a convenient hook for your headset if you’re a gamer. Plus if you have an AMD-powered computer, there’s a bonus for you in the form of Adaptive Sync. This aligns your monitor’s vertical refresh rate with the frame rate delivered by your GPU, making gaming and watching streaming video a smoother and more enjoyable experience.

03. Eizo ColorEdge CS2731 The best 1440p monitor for colour work Specifications Screen size: 27in Aspect ratio: 16:10 Resolution: 2560 x 1440 Refresh rate: 60Hz Connectivity: HDMI, DisplayPort, DVI, USB TODAY'S BEST DEALS Low Stock £853 View at Wex Photo Video Prime £860 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Wide colour gamut + Good colour matching + Brightness uniformity Reasons to avoid - Expensive

If accurate colour is the most important consideration for your creative work, then this 27in 1440p monitor is the top choice. The Eizo ColorEdge CS2731 is capable of reproducing almost the entirety of the Adobe RGB colour space thanks to its wide colour gamut. СоlоrNаvіgаtоr 7, the maker’s саlіbrаtіоn аnd quаlіtу соntrоl ѕоftwаrе offers high-рrесіѕіоn аnd еnhаnсеd grаdаtіоn. On top of that, the Quісk Соlоr Маtсh feature helps wіth ассurаtе соlоur mаtсhіng рrосеѕѕеѕ, аutоmаtісаllу аdјuѕtіng tо your rеtоuсhіng ѕоftwаrе and рrіntеr ѕеttіngѕ.

This IPS technology screen also supports 178 degrees of wide-angle viewing, which is ideal when showing off designs to someone else sitting at your desk. So although this is one of the most expensive 1440p monitors on our list, it does offer a lot of value from a technical perspective.

An ultrawide screen can be a great boost for your productivity, allowing you to open multiple windows side by side, see spreadsheets in full, and more. In many ways, it’s even better than having a dual monitor, because you don’t have to move a window from one screen to another: it’s all there in front of you.

The best ultrawide 1440p monitor you can buy today is the BenQ EX3501R. With a 21:9 aspect ratio, it’s a lot wider than a standard, 16:9 monitor. And so whether you want to combine Slack with photo editing, or take a Zoom call at the same time as checking your emails, you’ll find it all much easier.

The BenQ EX3501R benefits from HDR support, a high refresh rate of 100Hz, a sharp 1800R curvature and 178-degree wide-angle viewing. This all makes it a great display for gaming and video entertainment too. Plus of course, the 21:9 ratio makes it especially good for watching films made in Cinemascope.

05. ViewSonic Elite XG270QC The best 1440p 165hz monitor Specifications Screen size: 27in Aspect ratio: 16:9 Resolution: 2560 x 1440 Refresh rate: 165Hz Connectivity: DisplayPort, HDMI, USB TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime £319.99 View at Amazon £407.99 View at Novatech Ltd Reasons to buy + High refresh rate + Great colour coverage + Curved screen Reasons to avoid - Not the cheapest

If you’re a gamer, you’ll be looking for a monitor with a high refresh rate for smooth and realistic gameplay. And you'll certainly find that in the ViewSonic Elite XG270QC, which offers an impressive 165Hz. This monitor has a lot more going for it too.

The 1500R curvature makes both playing games and watching movies an enjoyably immersive experience. The bright and vibrant, 27in IPS display also offers 90 per cent DCI-P3 colour coverage and HDR 400 enhancement, making it a good choice for visual design work, too. Plus there are lots of ports, so you’ll be able to connect many different devices.

06. BenQ PD2705Q The best 1440p monitor for the MacBook Pro Specifications Screen size: 27in Aspect ratio: 16:9 Resolution: 2560 x 1440 Refresh rate: 60Hz Connectivity: DisplayPort, USB-C, HDMI, USB-A TODAY'S BEST DEALS £339.97 View at Laptops Direct Prime £349.99 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + M Book mode + 100% sRGB coverage + Pantone Validated Reasons to avoid - Overkill for basic computing

If you specifically want a 1440p monitor for a MacBook Pro, we recommend the BenQ PD2705Q for one simple reason. It has a specific ‘M Book’ mode that matches its output to a MacBook Pro’s built-in display. This means you can be sure that what you see on your monitor will accurately match what’s on your MacBook.

Other specific modes on this monitor include Darkroom, CAD/CAM, and Animation modes, so you can tell this is a premium device aimed at creative professionals. Just to ram the point home, it's factory calibrated to provide 100 per cent coverage for sRGB, carries a 'Pantone Validated' certification and offers support for HDR10. Overall, this monitor might be overkill if you just want to do some web surfing and check emails, but for creative work, it’s a great choice.

07. Asus Rog Swift PG329Q The best 1440p monitor for PS5 Specifications Screen size: 31.9in Aspect ratio: 16:9 Resolution: 2560 x 1440 Refresh rate: 175Hz Connectivity: DisplayPort, HDMI TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime £698.99 View at Amazon £698.99 View at Overclockers £729 View at very.co.uk Reasons to buy + Big screen + Supports PS5 + 175Hz refresh rate

Reasons to avoid - Not the cheapest

The PS5 is a 4K console, so the best monitors for PS5 are generally 4K models. However, you can use it with other monitors too, as long as they support the PS5's 1080p 120Hz mode. And the best 1440p monitor for PS5 right now is the Asus Rog Swift PG329Q.

This 31.9in, 1440p display is packed with features to boost your gameplay experience. The 175Hz refresh rate makes for super-fluid movement, the 1ms response time gives you sharp gaming visuals and G-SYNC-compatible hardware delivers seamless action by enabling VRR (variable refresh rate) by default. On top of that, ASUS Extreme Low Motion Blur Sync (ELMB SYNC) tech eliminates ghosting and tearing.

With support for HDR10, professional colour gamut and a contrast ratio of 1000:1, this all adds up to a high-end monitor. While this may not be the cheapest model on our list, you certainly get what you pay for.

08. BenQ EX3203R The best 1440p monitor for Xbox Series X and S Specifications Screen size: 31.5in Aspect ratio: 16:9 Resolution: 2560 x 1440 Refresh rate: 144Hz Connectivity: HDMI, DisplayPort, USB-C, USB-A, audio jack TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime £428 View at Amazon £428 View at very.co.uk Low Stock £429.99 View at Robert Dyas Reasons to buy + Large screen + 1800R curvature + Supports Xbox Series X and S Reasons to avoid - Not the cheapest

The Xbox Series X is also a 4K console, so the best monitors for Xbox Series X are generally going to be 4K ones. However, unlike the PS5, the Series X does support 1440p. The XBox Series S, meanwhile, is primarily geared towards outputting at 1440p, so a 1440p monitor is a good choice for both consoles.

Our recommendation here is the BenQ EX3203R. Its 31.5in VA panel with a sharp curvature of 1800R really does fill your field of vision. Images are bright and colourful, with good levels of contrast and accurate colours. Its 144Hz high refresh rate makes for a fabulous gaming and video viewing experience. It boasts HDR, AMD FreeSync 2, and 178 degree wide angle viewing. There’s also an impressive range of ports, so you’ll be able to connect a large variety of devices.

09. Philips 346B1C The best large curved 1440p monitor for value Specifications Screen size: 34in Aspect ratio: 21:9 Resolution: 3440 x 1440 Refresh rate: 100Hz Connectivity: DisplayPort, HDMI, USB TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime £451.46 View at Amazon £459 View at BT Shop Reasons to buy + 100Hz refresh rate + 1500R curvature + Good all-rounder Reasons to avoid - Doesn't excel at any one thing

If you’re looking for a large, curved 1440p monitor but at a low-ish price, the Philips 346B1C is well worth checking out. With a 100Hz refresh rate and a contrast ratio of 3000:1, it’s great for gaming. But the 34-inch, 3440 x 1440 pixel display, with 1500R curvature, is also a good choice for more general use too. And there are lots of ports, so you have a range of options in terms of how you set it up.

In truth, this isn’t one of the best 1440p monitors for any particular purpose. However, it is a good all-rounder and at a mid-range price, represents exceedingly good value.

Seeking a cinematic 21:9 display for gaming? The best 1440p monitor for that is the Acer Predator X34. Its mammoth 3440 x 1440 display gives you both height and depth, and the 1900R curve really does wrap around you and enhance your gaming experience.

The 180Hz refresh rate and G-Sync tech mean your gameplay will be smooth and lag-free, whiles VESA DisplayHDR 400 certification means you get life-like visuals and enhanced detail. The 98 per cent DCI-P3 colour gamut ensures excellent colour accuracy, and there’s support for DisplayHDR 400. All of this works together to justify the admittedly high price, making this a premium product for those with deep pockets.

