The best books for photographers in 2019

The best books for photographers: Beginners

01. Understanding Exposure (Fourth Edition)

Quite simply one of the best photography primers around

Publisher: Amphoto Books | Author: Bryan Peterson | Pages: 176 | ISBN-10: 1607748509 | ISBN-13: 978-1607748502 | RRP: £22.99

Excellent breakdown of concepts

Well illustrated

Geared towards SLR owners

Not overly technical

There’s a reason that experts and beginners alike will recommend Bryan Peterson to you. He has considerable talent for breaking down the key concepts of photography and communicating them in a way that’s easy to understand. I’ve spoken to multiple amateur photographers who said that reading this book was the moment when things started to “click” and they began to get what this was all about.

Understanding Exposure is an excellent primer to the fundamentals of light, teaching you how to get the best results in all situations, how to freeze action and more, covering both film and digital shooting.

02. 50 Photo Projects - Ideas to Kickstart Your Photography

Give your creativity a shot in the arm

Publisher: David and Charles | Author: Lee Frost | Pages: 160 | ISBN-10: 9780715329764 | ISBN-13: | RRP: £15.99

Full of ideas

Energetic and inspiring writing

Contents a little disorganised

A few years old

All the technical knowledge in the world is worthless if you don’t have any ideas for how to put it to use. One of the best books for photographers, Lee Frost’s 50 Photo Projects is just the thing, full to the brim with suggestions for breaking out of your comfort zone and creating some exciting new images.

With impressive verve and energy, Frost leaps from topic-to-topic – one minute he’s full of ideas for architecture, the next he’s discussing ways to freeze fast-moving action. He also discusses scanning techniques, black and white conversion and many other aspects of photography you may not have given much thought to. By the time you finish, you’ll be bursting with ideas and eager to get shooting.

03. Extraordinary Everyday Photography

See your everyday surroundings in a new way

Publisher: Amphoto Books | Author: Brenda Tharp and Jed Manwaring | Pages: 160 | ISBN-10: 9780817435936 | ISBN-13: 978-0817435936 | RRP: £22.99

Inspirational practical exercises

Logical, step-by-step approach

Nothing on photo editing

Light on technical details

Photography isn’t just about going to incredible places and clicking the shutter button – no matter where you live, there’s a world of incredible imagery to be created on your doorstep. Extraordinary Everyday Photography teaches you to see the potential wherever you are, and no matter what you’re using. There are tips and exercises in the book that work just as well whether you’re on a DSLR or an iPhone, and the authors supply plenty of their own imagery taken on all sorts of different devices just to make the point.

04. Read This if You Want to Take Great Photographs

Hands-on tips and a dash of inspiration from the masters

Publisher: Laurence King Publishing | Author: Henry Carroll | Pages: 128 | ISBN-10: 1780673353 | ISBN-13: 978-1780673356 | RRP: £12.99

Concise, informative and enjoyable

Reasonably priced

Lacking technical detail

Sometimes extremely brief

If you’re the type to spend time in large bookshops, you’ve likely spotted this one shelved along with its sequels, with their immediately identifiable typography. For a primer, you can’t beat this general overview of the art of photography, a jargon-free whistlestop tour through the main concepts of taking pictures that does a great job of both educating and inspiring. The book is generously illustrated and a breeze to read – it’s entirely possible you’ll dash through it in an afternoon then head straight out with your camera. It can be picked up for a great price nowadays too, so you’ve really no excuse.

05. Langford’s Basic Photography (Tenth Edition)

Still the textbook many a photography teacher swears by

Publisher: Routledge | Author: Michael Langford, Anna Fox and Richard Sawdon Smith | Pages: 568 | ISBN-10: 9780415718912 | ISBN-13: 978-0415718912 | RRP: £40.99

Comprehensive and thorough

Accessible and up to date

Hefty

More expensive than others

This remarkable volume is in its 10th edition for a reason. Since the 1960s, Langford’s work has been one of the foremost authorities on the art and practice of photography, and this latest edition brings it all bang up to date.

Practically everything you could wish for is covered here, and while this does mean the tome is a hefty one and you won’t be carrying it in your backpack for quick inspiration, it makes for an engaging read and an invaluable point of reference. Expertise positively bleeds from each page as the authors take you through all of photography’s core concepts. When it comes to the best books for photographers, you'd be hard pushed to find better than this.

The best books for photographers: Advanced skills and industry insights

06. The Flash Photography Field Guide: Shaping the Light to Suit Your Photographs

Learn how to use flash in all situations

Publisher: Ilex Press | Author: Adam Duckworth | Pages: 192 | ISBN-10: 1907579915 | ISBN-13: 978-1907579912 | RRP: £8.99

Loads of useful examples

Engaging style of writing

Physically very small

Some text hard to read

Learning to control light, and flash in particular, is the moment for many photographers when they take the step up and become serious about their craft. This field guide to using flash and controlling it to achieve the effects you want is a useful tool and worth picking up even if you’re already familiar with the basics, as Duckworth provides examples and guidance for all sorts of different shooting situations.

It’s a very small book – with text perhaps a little too small if you struggle with your eyesight – but this does mean it’s easy to bring on a shoot with you as a handy reference point.

07. The Photographer’s Eye: Remastered 10th Anniversary

Composition is an art that you never stop learning

Publisher: Ilex Press | Author: Michael Freeman | Pages: 192 | ISBN-10: 0815375662 | ISBN-13: 978-0815375661 | RRP: £19.99

Authoritative and thorough

Gets stuck into the theory

May be too dense for some

Honestly not much else

Michael Freeman is the author of many photography books and is well-regarded in the community for his formidable expertise. This book on the art of composition is one of his seminal works – it assumes a level of familiarity with core concepts and gets right into the good stuff, pulling apart photographic compositions to analyse how and why they work.

It gets into theory too, discussing more philosophical approaches to composition, as well as famous schools like the Bauhaus movement. Freeman’s knowledgeable and accessible style makes this a book that even highly experienced photographers should find space for on their bookshelves.

08. Adobe Photoshop CC Classroom in a Book

Everything you need to know about the world’s foremost editing program

Publisher: Adobe Press | Author: Andrew Faulkner and Conrad Chavez | Pages: 416 | ISBN-10: 0-13-526178-3 | ISBN-13: 978-0-13-526178-1 | RRP: £44.99

Practical and hands-on

From beginner to advanced

Expensive

Lesson files require download

If you’re much more comfortable behind a camera than you are behind a computer, this book from Adobe’s own publishing arm will help you get to grips with the most powerful photo-editing tool in the world. The authors do a good job of working up from the basics to more advanced concepts, and there are plenty of hands-on exercises to allow you to put what you’ve learned into practice (though be aware that some of these require file downloads, which can be a bit fiddly). Get stuck in and add another string to your professional bow – you’ll be glad you did.

09. Best Business Practices for Photographers

Learn the skills you need to make it as a business

Publisher: Rocky Nook | Author: John Harrington | Pages: 864 | ISBN-10: 1681982668 | ISBN-13: 978-1681982663 | RRP: £45

Comprehensive and up to date

Lots of practical advice

Not everything will apply

Dense and hard going

Going it alone is tough, and the unfortunate truth is that simply being a good or even great photographer isn’t necessarily enough. You have to know the business, and this book is the perfect way to shore up your knowledge. Harrington covers everything from paperwork to tax audits, using his own extensive knowledge to prepare you for the realities of running your own photography business. He’s got absolutely loads of experience running his own photography business, and always seems to have just the right example for every major point. If you go for it in the photography business, you’ll find yourself returning to this book again and again.

10. The Art of Photography

There’s much to learn from this artist’s journey

Publisher: Rocky Nook | Author: Bruce Barnbaum | Pages: 408 | ISBN-10: 1681982102 | ISBN-13: 978-1681982106 | RRP: £32

Beautifully illustrated

Personal but relatable

Quite long

A little repetitive

Professional photographers need a head for business, but it’s important not to neglect the artistic side either. Bruce Barnbaum’s book is a wonder – an exploration of the life of a photographer and artist, and a blueprint for finding the art in your own work. Covering colour and black and white (with a shade more of the latter, reflecting Barnbaum’s own interests), it ranges in focus from the “why” of taking pictures to the practical “how” of making prints, and is all the better for all of it. If you feel you’re in danger of falling out of love with photography, this is the book to reignite your passion.

The best books for photographers: Inspiration

11. Understanding a Photograph

Why do we take pictures, anyway?

Publisher: Penguin Classics | Author: John Berger | Pages: 240 | ISBN-10: 0141392029 | ISBN-13: 978-0141392028 | RRP: £9.9

Intelligent, thought-provoking and engaging

Places photography in cultural context

Sparsely illustrated

Sometimes theory-heavy

The great critic John Berger produced some of the twentieth century’s most enduring and considered photographic criticism. This collection brings together more than 20 of his essays, in which Berger turns his critical lens to images of Che Guevara, the work of Henri Cartier-Bresson, August Sander's image of three peasants going to a dance, and much more. Deeply political, and shot through with Berger’s signature laconic wit, it should be considered essential reading for anyone who considers themselves interested in photography. It’s a book you’ll find yourself dipping in and out of, again and again.

12. Henri Cartier-Bresson: The Decisive Moment

Take a few lessons from the master

Publisher: Steidl | Author: Henri Cartier-Bresson | Pages: 160 | ISBN-10: 3869307889 | ISBN-13: 978-3869307886 | RRP: £85

Inspiring and beautifully produced

Impeccably illustrated (obviously)

Expensive

Bigger than many bookshelves

Out of print and all-but-unobtainable for many years, The Decisive Moment was recently reprinted and is an essential buy for anyone with any interest at all in street photography, or indeed just good photography. Cartier-Bresson’s unfailing eye for, well, the decisive moment gave his images practically unparalleled cultural endurance and longevity, and this book reproduces them in glorious quality. They are images you don’t so much see as experience, and having words of introduction from Cartier-Bresson himself immediately bumps the book up from desirable to essential.

13. On Photography

One of photography’s canonical critical works

Publisher: Penguin | Author: Susan Sontag | Pages: 224 | ISBN-10: 0140053972 | ISBN-13: 978-0140053975 | RRP: £9.99

Thoughtful and sharply written

Encourages a different perspective

Not an easy read

A little dated

Originally published serially in the New York Review of Books, Susan Sontag’s On Photography is a collection of essays that may make you want to pick up your camera right away – or make you want to never touch it again. It’s a passionate, outspoken and forthright book, aggressively interrogating the meaning and purpose of a photograph. If you like to keep your books pristine, don’t read this while you’re anywhere near a pencil, because you won’t be able to stop yourself from underlining practically half the sentences as Sontag makes insight after insight. Every photographer should read this.

14. Vivian Maier: The Color Work

Photography’s enduring mystery is brought into the light

Publisher: HarperCollins | Author: Vivian Maier and Colin Westerbeck | Pages: 240 | ISBN-10: 0062795570 | ISBN-13: 978-0062795571 | RRP: £60

Fascinating imagery

Great introduction

Expensive

Some images better than others

Though she’s now revered as one of street photography’s all-time greats, when Vivian Maier died in 2009, no one had any idea of the archive she had amassed containing more than 150,000 photographs. They’ve since been discovered of course, and Maier has taken her deserved place in the canon, with exhibitions of her work showing regularly and books like this fabulous tome being published. Focusing on her work in colour, this gorgeous collection sheds just a little light on one of photography’s most fascinating mysteries. Like it or not, Maier can now only speak to us through her work – it’s worth listening to what she has to say.

15. 1001 Photographs: You Must See Before You Die

Because there’s a lot of good photography out there

Publisher: Cassell | Author: Paul Lowe | Pages: 960 | ISBN-10: 1788400941 | ISBN-13: 978-1788400947 | RRP: £20

Absolutely packed with incredible imagery

Spans all of photographic history

Some are reproduced quite small

Some captions quite perfunctory

And finally, here’s an efficient way to fill your bookshelves with great photography. Spanning hundreds of years of photography, all the way from the first photographic milestones right up to the present day, this collection will no doubt include many images your recognise as well as a fair few you don’t. It’s endlessly enjoyable to leaf through, and makes an irrefutable case for how much photography has shaped the world we live in. Inspire yourself in the company of the greats – there’s no better way to do it.

