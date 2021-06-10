The best LG monitor deals in 2021: For office work and gaming

The best LG monitors have a strong reputation for high build quality, specs and performance. But there are so many to choose from, all with names that are a long way from catchy, choosing one can becoming confusing indeed.

Plus, with so many discounts and bargains flying around, it's easy to spend too much, and miss out on the best LG monitor deals of the moment.

To help you out, we've gathered together the best LG monitors available today, in one handy place. Plus we'll give you the stats and specs you need to make your choice, and explain which models are best for different purposes.

So whether you're interested in LG computer monitors for doing creative work, playing games, or watching TV and movies, or a bit of everything, read on. We'll help you find the right LG monitor deals for you in 2021, including Full HD monitors and the best 4K monitors.

The best LG monitors available today

(Image credit: LG)

Looking for great LG monitor deals? Then look no further. The LG 27UL850 offers superior specs at a very affordable price. And so, of all the LG computer monitors you can buy today, this is our number one choice.

With 4K UHD resolution and HDR-10, this monitor provides crystal-clear picture quality, and it can upscale SDR (standard dynamic range) content too. The IPS display panel offers a colour accuracy covering 99 percent of the sRGB colour spectrum, and a wide viewing angle too.

With HDMI, USB-C and DisplayPort connections too, you really can't do better at this price.

(Image credit: LG)

We’re astounded that this most capable of LG computer monitors comes in at such a low price. Because this is by no means a basic model.

No, it’s not 4K, but with Full HD 1080p resolution you’re still getting a very clear and precise picture from the IPS display, along with realistic colour expression thanks to sRGB above 99 percent. And whether you’re using it for creative work or games, you’ll appreciate the extra screen real-estate that comes from the ultrawide 21:9 ratio.

Note, however, that while there are two HDMI ports, that’s your lot other than a headphone jack. Beyond that, though, this is one of the finest LG monitor deals we've found and represents outstanding value.

(Image credit: LG)

03. LG 27UK650-W The best all-purpose LG computer monitor. Screen size: 27 inches | Weight: 6.21kg | Aspect ratio: 16:9 | Resolution: 3840 x 2160 (4K, UHD) | Refresh rate: 60Hz | Ports: HDMI, DisplayPort, audio jack Prime £427.77 View at Amazon 4K resolution Special game modes Affordable price No USB connectivity

Will your monitor use be more or less equally divided between work, games and TV viewing? Then we recommend the LG 27UK650-W, which is one of the best LG monitors in the 'all purpose' bracket.

Its IPS panel offers bright, vibrant colours in 4K resolution and HDR, with 99 per cent sRGB and a wide viewing angle. This makes it great for both precision creative work and enjoying movies.

Meanwhile, the 27UK650-W’s AMD FreeSync Technology virtually eliminates screen tearing and stuttering, which means a smooth gaming experience. It also boasts a game mode, which includes three sub modes (FPS, RTS and Custom) for personalising your gaming experience. The only downside is that the 5W speakers aren’t the greatest, so you may need to add some external ones.

(Image credit: LG)

Do you primarily want an LG monitor for gaming? Then we’d strongly suggest checking out the LG UltraGear 38GN950.

Yes, it’s expensive. But you’re getting a lot for your cash. It’s impressively huge, with a 38 inch IPS display. It’s curved and wide, with an aspect ratio of 21:9. It offers 4K resolution for a sharp and crystal-clear picture, with HDR 10 and a 144Hz refresh rate.

And the icing on the cake? NVIDIA G-Sync tech matches this monitor’s refresh rate to your GPU, ensuring smooth and fluid play. For these reasons, this is our top pick for gamers looking for LG computer monitors in 2021.

(Image credit: LG)

05. LG 32UN880 UltraFine Display Ergo The best LG monitor 32 inch. Screen size: 32 inches | Weight: 10.3kg | Aspect ratio: 16:9 | Resolution: 3840 x 2160 (4K, UHD) | Refresh rate: 60Hz | Ports: DisplayPort, USB, HDMI £639.97 View at Laptops Direct Prime £895.11 View at Amazon 4K resolution Flexible stand Great connectivity Expensive

This 32-inch monitor doesn’t come cheap, but it is a real beauty. Along with 4K resolution, the beautiful IPS display covers 95% of the DCI-P3 colour gamut and offers 350 nits of brightness, making a good choice for photo or video editing.

It's also one of the best LG monitors when it comes to connectivity, with two HDMI ports, a DisplayPort, a USB-C port and two USB-A ports. And as a bonus, it comes with a fantastic ergonomic mount, which allows you to move it up and down, rotate it 90 degrees, and tilt it in any direction.

(Image credit: LG)

06. LG 49WL95C-W The best 49-inch (curved and ultrawide) LG monitor. Screen size: 49 inches | Weight: 15.2 kg | Aspect ratio: 32:9 | Resolution: 5,120 x 1,440 (QHD) | Refresh rate: 60Hz | Ports: DisplayPort, USB, HDMI Prime £1,184.96 View at Amazon Prime £1,283.27 View at Amazon Huge screen Ultra-wide QHD resolution Expensive

Are you seeking the very biggest of LG computer monitors? Then let us introduce the LG 49WL95C-W, which comes in at a massive 49 inches in diameter. Basically the equivalent of equivalent of two 1440p monitors side-by-side, this ultra-ultrawide monitor is perfect for productivity in your creative work, allowing you to view multiple windows at once.

You also get lots of connectivity options, including two HDMI ports, one DisplayPort, four USB 3.0 ports, one USB-C port and a headphone jack. Oh, and in case that wasn’t enough, it works as a touchscreen too.

(Image credit: LG)

07. LG 27UL500-W The best 4K LG computer monitor at a budget price. Screen size: 27 inches | Weight: ‎11.24lbs | Aspect ratio: 16:9 | Resolution: 2160p (4K) | Refresh rate: 60Hz | Ports: DisplayPort, HDMI £199 View at Currys PC World Check Amazon 4K resolution Affordable price In-built colour calibration No USB connection

Here's another of the great LG monitor deals we've spotted recently. A 4K monitor at a very affordable price for those on a budget, the LG 27UL500-W is touted as a gaming monitor, but we think it's one of the best LG monitors for photo or video editing as well.

The IPS display, with HDR, provides the brightest whites and the darkest blacks, and the Color Calibration Pro tool helps it achieve realistic colours. The handy On-Screen Control 2.2 software lets you to split your screen for multi-monitor working, or adjust the picture mode for the most accurate settings for movies or games. All this, at such a reasonable price, is impressive indeed.

(Image credit: LG)

08. LG 24MP59G The best cheap LG computer monitor for gaming. Screen size: 24 inches | Weight: ‎6.9kg | Aspect ratio: 16:9 | Resolution: 1920 x 1080p (Full HD) | Refresh rate: 75Hz | Ports: DisplayPort, HDMI £104 View at Currys PC World Check Amazon 18 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Cheap Gaming features Not 4K No USB connection

Want a monitor just for gaming, but don’t want to spend a lot? Then check out the LG 24MP59G-P. With AMD FreeSync and a 75 Hz refresh rate, you won't experience screen tearing or stuttering in the middle of your game. Black Stabiliser technology brightens dark scenes. And switching on Dynamic Action Sync for RTS and FPS games will minimise input lag, making for fast and responsive gameplay.

Yes, it’s HD rather than 4K. But with 93 percent of the sRGB color gamut covered and 246 nits of brightness, it still offers smooth and detailed visuals overall. And at such a low price, this is one of the best LG monitor deals around right now. In fact, it's the very cheapest on our list of LG computer monitors.

