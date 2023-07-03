The best Philips monitors in July 2023

A monitor can make or break your time spent sat in front of a computer, so it’s important to get the right one. Philips displays are sometimes overlooked in the creative world, but the company has a range of options that can be very appealing from a designer’s perspective.

If you’re in the market for one of the best Philips monitors, you’re in the right place, as we’ve put together this list of the top options you can buy right now. Every single one has been reviewed by the experts here at Creative Bloq, so you know you’re looking at products that we’ve extensively tested and objectively appraised.

The best Philips monitors you can buy right now

(Image credit: Future)

01. Philips 27B1U7903 The best Philips monitor for graphic design Our expert review: Specifications Screen size: 27 inches Resolution: 3840 x 2160 Colour gamut: DCI-P3: 97.2%, NTSC 121%, sRGB 154, Adobe RGB 99.2%, REC 709 99.1%, REC 2020 80.4% Brightness: 1,000 nits (SDR), 1,400 nits (HDR) Refresh rate: 60Hz Ports: 1x DisplayPort 1.4, 2x HDMI 2.0, 1x Thunderbolt 4 (upstream, data, video, PD 90 W), audio out Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at OnBuy.com Reasons to buy + Thunderbolt 4 technology + Great colour accuracy + Sturdy build Reasons to avoid - Cheaper options available

The Philips 27B1U7903 is the best Philips monitor for creatives, hands down. It’s got almost everything you need for design work, and while it’s a tad expensive, it’s worth every penny. As we said in our review, it’s “a creative professional’s dream.”

It fits a 4K resolution into a spacious 27-inch frame, giving you plenty of space to drill down into your work in high detail. The display features mini-LED tech for fantastic colours and brightness. It hits 99.2% of the Adobe RGB gamut and goes all the way up to 1,400 nits of brightness for HDR content. It’s a veritable feast for your eyes. Plus, there are plenty of ports – including Thunderbolt 4 – for all your peripherals.

If you’re not fussed by the price and just want the best Philips monitor you can get, this is the gold standard.

(Image credit: Erlingur Einarsson)

The Philips 27M1F5500P might look unassuming, but it hides an excellent performer that is good for both creative work and gaming. If you enjoy a spot of both, it could be just what you’re looking for.

It hits 98% of the DCI-P3 gamut and 92.9% of the Adobe RGB gamut, making it a strong performer for colour-accurate work. Its HDR mode is absolutely superb, and we loved the extra pop and dazzle it brought to everything on the screen.

There is also an absolute plethora of ports, so you won’t be short of options when it comes to plugging in extra devices. And for gaming, its 240Hz refresh rate will make gameplay super-smooth and satisfying.

It can’t match the brightness or resolution of the Philips 27B1U7903, but then again, it’s a fraction of the price. With a decent price and tons of great features, it’s a very attractive display.

(Image credit: Future)

03. Philips Evnia 25M2N3200W The best budget Philips monitor Our expert review: Specifications Screen size: 24.5 inches Resolution: 1920 x 1080 Colour gamut: NTSC 101.5%, sRGB 120% Brightness: 300 nits Refresh rate: 240Hz Ports: 2x HDMI 2.0, 1x DisplayPort 1.4, HDCP 1.4, HDCP 2.2, audio out Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at OnBuy.com Reasons to buy + Fast refresh rate + Anti-glare makes it feel brighter than it is + Very affordable Reasons to avoid - No extra ports - Only 1080p resolution

Getting a good quality monitor doesn’t mean you have to blast a hole in your finances, and the Philips Evnia 25M2N3200W proves it. When we reviewed it, we were very impressed with its performance. Despite its low price, it performs much better than you would expect.

It hits 120% of the sRGB colour gamut and offers a good 3000:1 contrast rate and 0.5ms MPRT. There’s also a speedy 240Hz refresh rate. So, despite it being aimed at gamers, creatives can appreciate it too.

Given its target audience and budget pricing, there are a few compromises for creatives. Its 300 nits of brightness won’t blow anyone away, nor will its 1080p resolution. But if you’re just looking for an affordable display to complement your main work monitor, it’s a very good option.

(Image credit: Ian Evenden)

04. Philips 329P1H Well-balanced and full of good features Our expert review: Specifications Screen size: 31.5 inches Resolution: 3840 x 2160 Colour gamut: NTSC 90%, sRGB 108%, Adobe RGB 87% Brightness: 350 nits Refresh rate: 60Hz Ports: 1x DisplayPort 1.4, 2x HDMI 2.0, 1x USB-C, 4x USB-A, 1x Ethernet Today's Best Deals View at Scan View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Large and colourful + Good USB hub + Reasonable colour accuracy Reasons to avoid - Poor speakers - USB ports are hard to reach - Large stand footprint

The Philips 329P1H offers an excellent suite of features that are well-balanced with a reasonable price. Its colour accuracy is good (87% of the Adobe RGB gamut), and its 4K resolution and large 31.5-inch frame should make editing photos a breeze. Colours are sharp, punchy and pleasing.

While it doesn’t excel in the same way as some of the other monitors in this article, there is plenty to like about it. There’s a handy USB hub around the back, and a pop-up webcam up top. It’s also sturdy and features a well-thought-out on-screen display for changing settings.

The speakers are nothing to write home about, and it’s not the brightest monitor around. But it’s certainly worth a look if you’re after a reasonably priced new screen for your work.

(Image credit: Future/Erlingur Einarsson)

05. Philips 34E1C5600HE The best ultrawide Philips monitor Our expert review: Average Amazon review: ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Specifications Screen size: 34 inches Resolution: 3440 x 1440 Colour gamut: NTSC 99.25%, sRGB 123.24% Brightness: 300 nits Refresh rate: 100Hz Ports: 1x HDMI 2.0, 1x DisplayPort 1.2, 1x USB-C (DisplayPort Alt mode, data and Power Delivery), 1x HDCP 1.4, 1x HDCP 2.2, 1x USB 3.2 Gen 1, 4x USB-A downstream (with 1 fast charge B.C 1.2), Separate Sync, audio out Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at CCL View at Box.co.uk Reasons to buy + Surprising gaming performance + Top anti-glare quality + Great contrast and screen response Reasons to avoid - Middling webcam - Poor speakers - Ports are hard to reach

Ultrawide monitors can be a great boost to your creative work, as they allow much more content on the screen at once. If you’re working on large photos or lengthy video timelines, that extra space can be a truly welcome addition. And when it comes to Philips monitors, the 34E1C5600HE is the best ultrawide for creatives that the company makes.

Not only is it wide, but it’s curved too, which helps keep things looking their best even at the far edges of the display. It’s even a decent gaming performer thanks to its high refresh rate and the amount of content it can fit on-screen.

It’s not ideal for the most colour-accurate work, though, and its speakers and webcam leave something to be desired. But the sensible price Philips charges for this monitor make it a good choice if your heart is set on a large, ultrawide behemoth.

(Image credit: Future/Erlingur Einarsson)

06. Philips 27B1U5601H A capable business monitor with some creative benefits too Our expert review: Specifications Screen size: 27 inches Resolution: 2560 x 1440 Colour gamut: NTSC 89%, sRGB 101% Brightness: 350 nits Refresh rate: 75Hz Ports: 1x HDMI 2.0, 1x DisplayPort 1.2, 1x USB-C (DisplayPort Alt mode, data and Power Delivery), 1x HDCP 1.4, 1x HDCP 2.2, 1x USB 3.2 Gen 2, USB-C upstream x 1 (Data), 4x USB-A downstream (with 1 for fast charge B.C 1.2), 1x USB-C downstream (Data, PD 15W) Reasons to buy + Great general business monitor + Good webcam + IPS QHD screen is sharp Reasons to avoid - Can get wider colour range on dedicated creative monitors

Let’s get this out of the way: the Philips 27B1U5601H isn’t as tailor-made for creative work as our top picks in this roundup. But not everyone is looking for the most expensive, colour-accurate display they can find. If you instead want something that will act as an excellent all-purpose monitor, or as a second screen for your desk, it’s got plenty going for it.

For one thing, its large 27-inch frame and 1440p resolution give plenty of space for your work, while the IPS panel produces accurate colours and has strong viewing angles. And its settings buttons are located on the front of the display – while that might seem like a small thing, you’ll be glad you don’t have to blindly fumble around the back of the product any time you want to adjust the brightness.

So, while there are better options further up this list if you want an all-singing, all-dancing display, the Philips 27B1U5601H makes for a first-rate sidekick for your desktop setup.

(Image credit: Tom May)

07. Philips 242B1TC A cheap and cheerful Philips monitor Our expert review: Specifications Screen size: 23.8 inches Resolution: 1920 x 1080 Colour gamut: NTSC 88%, sRGB 102%, Adobe RGB 83% Brightness: 250 nits Refresh rate: 75Hz Ports: 1x VGA, 1x DisplayPort 1.2, 1x HDMI 1.4, USB 3.2 x 1 (Upstream); USB 3.2 x 3 (Downstream with 1 fast charge B.C 1.2), audio out Today's Best Deals Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Easy to set up + Touchscreen + Affordable Reasons to avoid - Average picture quality - Underwhelming speakers - No webcam

Looking for a budget display to sit alongside your primary monitor? The Philips 242B1TC could be a decent option, as it has some surprising features for a monitor this affordable. It isn’t designed for high-end colour-accurate work, but could be worth a punt if you’re on a limited budget and need a second monitor.

Despite its low price, this monitor packs in touchscreen functionality, giving you a handy way to interact with on-screen info. Despite its average resolution and brightness, its picture output is bright, crisp and clear, while its flexibility when it comes to tilting and rotating makes it easy to comfortably position it.

Don’t buy it if you’re looking for something to handle high-spec, demanding creative work. But if all you just need it to serve as a second-screen for your tasks – or are looking for a simple office monitor that won’t break the bank – give it a shot.

FAQs

Why should I buy a Philips monitor? Philips might not be the best-selling brand when it comes to monitors for creatives, but it’s full of strong pedigree and makes excellent products. It’s well known in the TV world for its high-quality panels and sturdy build quality, and those advantages translate over to the world of monitors. We’ve reviewed plenty of Philips monitors over the years, and they’ve consistently impressed us in a number of different ways. The top-of-the-line models in particular are fantastic for creatives, and Philips certainly doesn’t skimp when it comes to the features that artists and designers need for their work. Be sure to check out the reviews of each product in this roundup for much more detail. As well as that, Philips’ range of monitors is broad and all-encompassing, with a range of choices for any budget. There are high-end Philips displays with superb colour accuracy and impressive feature sets, and there are affordable options that perform surprisingly well for the price. It’s worth taking a look at the company’s lineup whatever price you have in mind.