Feedback designers never want to hear

Designers of all stripes have to endure vapid feedback at one time or another. And whether you're a logo designer or website builder, chances are you've received some aimless, unhelpful comments on what you've made. It's just how the world works.
If you're nodding your head in cynical agreement, then you're sure to appreciate this witty collection of irritating feedback courtesy of illustrator Karen Nolan Winkens.
While it's difficult to tell clients just how stupid some feedback can be, at least you can now take some comfort that this is a universal problem that isn't related to your work.
