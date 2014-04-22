Learn how to be your own boss in the new net magazine

There are many rewards to striking out on your own as a freelancer, but there's no way around it: your first year is going to be tough. To help you on this journey Anna Debenham, our 2013 Young Developer of the Year, has 10 tips that will guide you around common pitfalls and explain how to make sure your transition into self-employment goes smoothly.

Elsewhere in the magazine, we have tutorials on building a responsive WordPress portfolio, writing faster PHP, prototyping UI animations, replacing jQuery with HTML and CSS for smoother animations and lighter JavaScript, and working with the Web Audio API. On top of all that, we have our usual mix of inspirational new work, practical advice, informed analysis and thought-provoking comment.

So, what are you waiting for? Get the latest issue of net magazine now in your favourite format!

How to get hold of net issue 254