You'll love this pixel-perfect retro web comic

If you're a fan of pixel art, then you'll love this brillliant new web comic Super Pixel Quest by artist Emmanuel Espinasse. The retro-style design greets users with a prompt to click the forward arrow, which displays a small character engrossed in watching a butterfly. Contuining to click the arrow, what follows is an incredibly elaborate journey that cleverly plays out across the page.

And when we say elaborate, we mean it. As a new image displays, there's multiple things going on at once. And this is no short story, requiring over 100 clicks to reach the finale.

We can't even begin to imagine how much time and effort went into this project. But we love it. Be warned though, it's seriously addictive!