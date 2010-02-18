20 Amazing Photoshop Tutorials You Must See!

As the world celebrates the 20th anniversary of Photoshop 1.0, we thought we'd trawl the internet to find 20 of the best tutorials around.

There's a bit of everything here; from text effects to dazzling composition, not to mention the odd tip on perfecting your drawing skills. So, whatever you use Photoshop for, we're sure that these 20 tutorials will turn you into a guru in no time.

1. Creating a spy fly photo manipulation

2. Create a realistic space scene from scratch with Photoshop

3. How to draw a portrait in Photoshop

4. Graffiti with Photoshop

5. Making of Urban

6. Create a distant desert city scene with energy ray blast in Photoshop

7. Creating a vector composite effect from a photo

8. Typographic portrait like Grammys posters

9. How to create an impressive-looking text effect

10. How to create a flaming photo manipulation

11. Create a slow motion bullet shot effect

12. Create frozen liquid effects

13. Design a vintage radio icon in Photoshop

14. The making of mystic

15. Create amazing water-drenched photomontages

16. Create an abstract style, vibrant jumping man scene in Photoshop

17. 3D typography in Photoshop

18. The new way to create 3D text

19. Create sci-fi poster art

20. Good and evil photo manipulation