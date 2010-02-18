20 Amazing Photoshop Tutorials You Must See!

As the world celebrates the 20th anniversary of Photoshop 1.0, we thought we'd trawl the internet to find 20 of the best tutorials around.
There's a bit of everything here; from text effects to dazzling composition, not to mention the odd tip on perfecting your drawing skills. So, whatever you use Photoshop for, we're sure that these 20 tutorials will turn you into a guru in no time.
1. Creating a spy fly photo manipulation
2. Create a realistic space scene from scratch with Photoshop
3. How to draw a portrait in Photoshop
6. Create a distant desert city scene with energy ray blast in Photoshop
7. Creating a vector composite effect from a photo
8. Typographic portrait like Grammys posters
9. How to create an impressive-looking text effect
10. How to create a flaming photo manipulation
11. Create a slow motion bullet shot effect
12. Create frozen liquid effects
13. Design a vintage radio icon in Photoshop
15. Create amazing water-drenched photomontages
16. Create an abstract style, vibrant jumping man scene in Photoshop
17. 3D typography in Photoshop
18. The new way to create 3D text