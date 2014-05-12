5 breathtaking typography murals

A typography wall mural can brighten up almost any space, whilst providing some of the best typography inspiration around. Playful, insightful and creative, we take a look at some of the best typography murals around.

01. Sony Music Timeline

Covering almost 150 square metres of wall space in Sony's open plan Derry Street offices, this graphic installation was designed by Alex Fowkes, winner of Creative Review's "One to Watch" in 2011.

Organised by decade, the timeline is divided into 54 columns, each of which are over two metres tall. It uses CNC (Computer Numerated Control) cut vinyl as the sole medium for the whole installation. The piece features nearly 1,000 names of artists signed to Sony Music and its affiliate labels, from 1887 to the present day.

02. Starbucks

Learn about the coffee your drinking with this typography mural

Jaymie McAmmond is an award-winning freelance graphic designer and illustrator based in Toronto. Earlier this year, she put her design skills to good use by creating this beautiful typographic mural for Starbucks. Using a selection of graphics, patterns and typefaces, the retro-style infographic depicts how to enjoy freshly ground Starbucks coffee from the comfort of your own home,

03. Project Rhino

Ferriss Bueller proves the inspiration for this typography mural

Canadian designer Ben Johnston recently took his skills to Project Rhino desk space in Toronto, where he'd been commissioned to create an enormous typographic mural that would inspire Rhino's young entrepreneurs.

Taking as his own inspiration the iconic '80s movie Ferris Bueller's Day Off, Ben sketched out and then vectorised an intricate typographic treatment of Ferris Bueller's take-home message. He then painted it on a wall in Project: Rhino's lounge, the resulting mural coming in a whopping 230x139in.

04. United Creatives

One small UK town receives a boost of positivity with this mural

Manchester-based design agency United Creatives has created a stunning 22m-long typographic mural for the English Midlands town of Walsall that directs people to some of the town’s hidden gems.

Founder Chris Edmunds and his team worked in collaboration with urban designer Jonathan Brown of specialist sustainability firm Urbed on the artwork, which aims to engender civic pride via a series of positive local facts, while also providing additional wayfinding.

05. Olly Murs

Alex Fowkes' brief for this typography mural for pop star Olly Murs was to incorporate the names of artists that the pop star appreciated and looked up to as a musician. The room features almost 200 names and as many illustrations as Fowkes could squeeze in to sit alongside the artists.

"The biggest challenge on this project was to make sure the vinyl fitted together and flowed around the room without being able to see seams or it seem to square or columned," Fowkes explains.

Have you seen an inspiring typography mural? Let us know in the comments box below!