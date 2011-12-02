Achtung Baby: U2 celebrates album anniversary with collage competition

Original Achtung Baby album art designer Shaughn McGrath and photographer Anton Corbjin will pick 15 of their favourite entries to create a new version of the original album's cover art, which will then be shown off around the world using U2's social media channels.

One lucky winner from the top 15 will also receive an Achtung Baby-style Trabant car, a copy of the final collage, a Nikon digital camera and the Super Deluxe Achtung Baby anniversary box set, which includes many new and previously unreleased tracks, demos, live performances and videos.

You can find out more about the Achtung Baby collage competition on the Talenthouse website.