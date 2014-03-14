ADC Festival of Art & Craft launches Laser Cat

The ADC Festival of Art & Craft in Advertising and Design line-up is now online – and Computer Arts is very pleased to be a media partner.

Held annually in Miami, the three-day festival is North America's only beachside advertising and design festival. This year, the event kicks off at 9am on 7 April.

You won't find speakers here; on offer is a packed programme of hands-on workshops, run by world-leading designers, artists and craftspeople – and all designed to spark your creativity.

Laser cat

You'll also see a lot of art, from ADC's exclusive Out of Office exhibit – a collection of personal artwork from acclaimed creative directors across the globe – to the brilliantly bizarre Laser Cat: Hungry Castle's giant cat installation, with 'lasers' for eyes that will project personal art projects across the festival venue.

So far Stefan Sagmeister, Milton Glaser, Banksy, Tara McPherson, David Lynch, James Victore and David O'Reilly are just some of the creatives who have submitted artwork to Laser Cat – and you can too! To get involved, just visit the website and send them your email details.

Networking

Only 300 festival passes will be sold, making for an intimate gathering of international creatives at the ADC Festival of Art & Craft.

"Networking is the core of our festival, if you want to meet many incredible people from the best creative companies in the world, this is the festival to attend," explains ADC's Claire Wasserman.

"I'd like to extend an invitation to Computer Arts subscribers and Creative Bloq readers to join what is probably going to be the most fun and most inspiring festival of the year."

Best of the best

During the festival, the winners of the ADC 93rd Annual Awards will be presented with the ADC's highly coveted Gold, Silver and Bronze Cubes. And for the first-time ever, the winners of the Tomorrow Awards will also be celebrated.

Designer, author, ADC past president and 1978 Hall of Fame laureate George Lois will be opening and speaking at the ADC 93rd ADC Annual Awards.

ADC festival

The ADC will also screen its long-format documentary on ad legend Lee Clow for the first time, while artist Gary Baseman and creative director David Charles will give a sneak-peak of the first 20 minutes of Sundance Lab selection, Mythical Creatures.

For the full line-up and ticket information, head over to the ADC Festival website.

Words: Julia Sagar