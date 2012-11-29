Adobe updates Photoshop Touch

Adobe has unveiled Photoshop Touch 1.4 - an update to the tablet-friendly photo and design app it sells for pocket money prices on the Amazon Appstore, iTunes App Store and Google Play.

The latest version of Adobe Photoshop Touch has now been optimised for the latest generation of small-sized tablets, including the iPad mini and Google Nexus 7

Alongside bug fixes for all users, the app offers new ways to directly share projects to Facebook and Twitter, added effects such as Lens Flare and Stamp Pattern. Adobe has also added support for various styli for iPad – like the Pogo Connect, Jot Touch and JaJa – as well as 'performance and workflow enhancement' including smoother brush strokes and new colour selection workflow.

Adobe Photoshop Touch 1.4 costs £6.99, but is available as a free download for existing Photoshop Touch users.