Album artwork of the week: Leon of Athens 'Global'

The music business may be mainly about downloads these days, but a decent album cover design remains vital to the success of a new release, and a recent revival in vinyl has guaranteed a future for the discipline. Every week we'll be picking our favourite new album artwork, and today we take a look at 'Departure' by indie-pop artist Leon of Athens.

This album documents the journey of a weary traveler who has been traveling through time, floating in and out of forever. The lyrics tell the inner monologue as the traveler muses about the thousands of years he has been floating in this existence, wistful and slightly bitter about not being able to find a resting place, which is the one thing he longs for more than anything.

This was the inspiration for the album artwork, created by Greece based agency Koncept83. The juxtaposing images make for a brilliant and thought-provoking piece that perfectly captures the music.

Have you seen some inspiring album artwork? Let us know in the comments box below!