Architectural alphabet features 26 types of building

Each character represents an architect whose name starts (or ends) with the same letter

Great architecture has the unerring ability to move us and inspire us in myriad different ways. There are the type of famous buildings that everyone should seek out, and there are also buildings that are such a product of their time that they are inspirational for reasons other than purely from a design point of view.

Graphic designer Federico Babina has decided to celebrate the work of these architects by creating an alphabet, with each character representing an architect whose name starts (or ends) with the same letter. The design of the letter itself also reflects the work of that particular architect.

The inspiring typography features a wide range of styles and you can see the full 'Archibet' over on Federico Babina's website. See if you can guess the architect!

[via dezeen]

Liked this? Read these!

Free graffiti font selection

Illustrator tutorials: amazing ideas to try today!

Great examples of doodle art

What do you make of this typography series? Let us know in the comments box below!