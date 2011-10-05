CA Inspiration - 05 October

We're back! Yesterday's portion of inspiration seems to have gone down well, and today we've been overwhelmed by great suggestions about what to feature today. It's another cracking selection; if you've seen something that we ought to feature tomorrow, either tell us on Twitter or drop us a line.

Phil Wall - Project Photo Doodle



My Poor Brain - Create:



Will Scobie - Ozo car - via Ben And Fi



Mark Lawrence - Butterflies



TurnisLeftHome - City Life



Terra Loire Gillespie - Coffee - via FiveOverSeven



Tree House Press - AA Magazine - via ilovedna



Chris Nixon - Newer Testaments



Title Scream - via Theo_Inglis



Dave Maclennan and Si Maclennan - One Small Seed



Matt Booth



Victor Petit - Content-rich resume - via barney87



Hannes Beer - Wurst - via Decorated Wolves



Daniel Eek - Ricochet



Jonathan Zawada - D.A. & the Supa Dups - via Aron Jones



Gugaraguapak