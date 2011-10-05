Topics

CA Inspiration - 05 October

Our daily collection of visual treats, as suggested by you

We're back! Yesterday's portion of inspiration seems to have gone down well, and today we've been overwhelmed by great suggestions about what to feature today. It's another cracking selection; if you've seen something that we ought to feature tomorrow, either tell us on Twitter or drop us a line.

Phil Wall - Project Photo Doodle

My Poor Brain - Create:

Will Scobie - Ozo car

Will Scobie - Ozo car - via Ben And Fi

Butterflies - Mark Lawrence

TurnisLeftHome - City Life

Terra Loire Gillespie - Coffee

Terra Loire Gillespie - Coffee - via FiveOverSeven

Tree House Press - AA Magazine

Tree House Press - AA Magazine - via ilovedna

Chris Nixon - Newer Testaments

Title Scream

Title Scream - via Theo_Inglis

Dave Maclennan and Si Maclennan - One Small Seed

Matt Booth

Victor Petit - Content-rich resume - via barney87

Wurst - Hannes Beer

Hannes Beer - Wurst - via Decorated Wolves

Daniel Eek - Ricochet

Jonathan Zawada - D.A. & the Supa Dups

Jonathan Zawada - D.A. & the Supa Dups - via Aron Jones

Gugaraguapak

