CA Inspiration - 05 October

We're back! Yesterday's portion of inspiration seems to have gone down well, and today we've been overwhelmed by great suggestions about what to feature today. It's another cracking selection;
Phil Wall - Project Photo Doodle
Will Scobie - Ozo car - via Ben And Fi
Terra Loire Gillespie - Coffee - via FiveOverSeven
Tree House Press - AA Magazine - via ilovedna
Chris Nixon - Newer Testaments
Title Scream - via Theo_Inglis
Dave Maclennan and Si Maclennan - One Small Seed
Victor Petit - Content-rich resume - via barney87
Hannes Beer - Wurst - via Decorated Wolves
Jonathan Zawada - D.A. & the Supa Dups - via Aron Jones