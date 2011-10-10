CA Inspiration - 10 October

Topics

Putting these posts together every day is quite the rollercoaster ride, since when I get into work in the morning I generally haven't the faintest idea what I'm going to post. I might have a couple of things bookmarked or favourited on the CA Twitter account, but for the most part this is all put together on the day, in the hope that I'll get enough good stuff together. Exciting! Also, ever so slightly terrifying. And I couldn't manage it without your help - whether it's something you've seen or something you've made, simply fire your #CAInspiration tweets at us, or just email me.

Aaron Miller - The C Word

Wim Crouwel - Truth Design

Column Five - The Value of Data Visualization -via Notcot

Present & Correct - Bag Collection

Parker Gibson - Live and Die

Marius Watz - ElectroPlastique #1 - via CreativeApplications

Structure - Cole & Son iPad app

Robert Holder - The Leader

Dentsu London - Suwappu Prototype - via CreativeApplications

Ryan Atkinson - My Workstation

Key Sperring - Modern Day Protest

Gorilla Grafiks - A is for...

