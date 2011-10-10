CA Inspiration - 10 October

Putting these posts together every day is quite the rollercoaster ride, since when I get into work in the morning I generally haven't the faintest idea what I'm going to post. I might have a couple of things bookmarked or favourited on the CA Twitter account, but for the most part this is all put together on the day, in the hope that I'll get enough good stuff together. Exciting! Also, ever so slightly terrifying. And I couldn't manage it without your help - whether it's something you've seen or something you've made, simply fire your #CAInspiration tweets at us, or just email me.
Wim Crouwel - Truth Design - via Notcot
Column Five - The Value of Data Visualization -via Notcot
Present & Correct - Bag Collection - via typography247
Parker Gibson - Live and Die - via Sahir Khan
Marius Watz - ElectroPlastique #1 - via CreativeApplications
Structure - Cole & Son iPad app - via Visuelle
Dentsu London - Suwappu Prototype - via CreativeApplications
Ryan Atkinson - My Workstation
Key Sperring - Modern Day Protest