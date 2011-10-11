Topics

CA Inspiration - 11 October

Back once again with our daily portion of excellent, as supplied via Twitter

I think this whole daily inspiration thing's starting to catch on - lots of stuff to look through this morning, and no last-minute panic to find additional things elsewhere on the web. Even better, we liked our first contribution so much that we've already asked its creator, Scott Oppenheim, to do a tutorial for the magazine. All the more reason to keep sending us stuff; hardly anyone bothers with the email option, so let's stick to Twitter. if you're logged in you can simply click here and paste in your URL.

Scott Oppenheim - Mondrian's Makeover

Kerry Hyndman - Italy

Lee Daley - The Story Teller's Psalm

Werner Fismer - Wolf Tyler

Adolfo Correa - The KDU Collection

Mathew Lucas - As Above So Below

Chris Madden - The Jazz Man

Sebastianbap - Make it Better - via Oliver Sin

Grace Coombes - Jules Verne

Matej De Cecco - Untitled

Patrick O'Leary - Procrastination

Sky Nash - Cucumber

James Roper - Assumption

Erick Oh - How To Eat Your Apple - via Andy Martin

