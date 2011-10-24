CA Inspiration - 24 October

Quite a helping of video in today's inspirational collection, including a song that any Lemon Jelly fans might want to check out, and a quick demo of Bandwidth, an intriguing visual music generation thingy that I'll be downloading and playing with later. If you like what you see, why not send in something for tomorrow's blog? Send us a link via Twitter, and here's a handy link to make it almost criminally easy.
Giles Mead - The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time
Luke Gibbs - Sin City - via BoonExplosion
Colt Bowden - Stereo Skateboards - via Kerry Hyndman
Colaboratorium - via Notcot
Semiconductor - 20 Hz - via The Fox is Black
Tilly - Untitled - via Nordic Giants
Airside and Mr Kaplin - Frank Eddie: Let Me Be The One You Call On
Josh Nimoy - Bandwidth - via Creative Applications
Selab - Pantone Xmas baubles - via New Work
Simon Jefferis - Carsong