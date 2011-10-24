Topics

CA Inspiration - 24 October

By () Graphic design  

It's our latest compendium of delightfulness, guaranteed to jump-start those creative processes

Quite a helping of video in today's inspirational collection, including a song that any Lemon Jelly fans might want to check out, and a quick demo of Bandwidth, an intriguing visual music generation thingy that I'll be downloading and playing with later. If you like what you see, why not send in something for tomorrow's blog? Send us a link via Twitter, and here's a handy link to make it almost criminally easy.

Giles Mead - The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time

Giles Mead - The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time

Luke Gibbs - Sin City - via BoonExplosion

Colt Bowden - Stereo Skateboards

Colt Bowden - Stereo Skateboards - via Kerry Hyndman

Colaboratorium

Colaboratorium - via Notcot

Semiconductor - 20 Hz - via The Fox is Black

Tilly - Untitled

Tilly - Untitled - via Nordic Giants

Airside and Mr Kaplin - Frank Eddie: Let Me Be The One You Call On

Oli Frape - Welco

Oli Frape - Welco font

Josh Nimoy - Bandwidth - via Creative Applications

Selab - Pantone Xmas baubles

Selab - Pantone Xmas baubles - via New Work

Simon Jefferis - Carsong

See more Graphic design articles

Related articles