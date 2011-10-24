CA Inspiration - 24 October

Quite a helping of video in today's inspirational collection, including a song that any Lemon Jelly fans might want to check out, and a quick demo of Bandwidth, an intriguing visual music generation thingy that I'll be downloading and playing with later. If you like what you see, why not send in something for tomorrow's blog? Send us a link via Twitter, and here's a handy link to make it almost criminally easy.

Giles Mead - The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time



Luke Gibbs - Sin City - via BoonExplosion



Colt Bowden - Stereo Skateboards - via Kerry Hyndman



Colaboratorium - via Notcot



Semiconductor - 20 Hz - via The Fox is Black



Tilly - Untitled - via Nordic Giants



Airside and Mr Kaplin - Frank Eddie: Let Me Be The One You Call On



Oli Frape - Welco font



Josh Nimoy - Bandwidth - via Creative Applications



Selab - Pantone Xmas baubles - via New Work



Simon Jefferis - Carsong