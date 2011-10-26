CA Inspiration - 26 October

When I kicked this daily inspiration thing off I was a bit worried about getting enough stuff in for it every day. That's turned out not to be the issue; my main challenge is writing different introductory words for it without repeating myself (or at least without repeating myself too often). Still; got away with it today! Let's do it again tomorrow! As ever, send us a link via Twitter, or just click this and paste in your link.

Thierry Birkenstock - Get Rich Or High Tryin



Image Color - The Night



Sean Martorana - Shamen Tapestry



Adam Vaughan - Disco is Dead



Curio - Sketch Travel - via Vincent Lammers



Steve Bond - Epitaph



David Cousens - Day of the Tentacle



Chris Leskovsek - In the Deserts of Music



Pixel One - Kern



Craig Goode - Alvin Purple: Huh Her



Shinobi - Suddenness ver.2 - via Tysall



Aaron Miller - La-La Land



Tarik Arnautovik - Drop'It

