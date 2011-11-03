CA Inspiration - 3 November

I love it when I find something great for this at the very last minute. Here I was, all ready to go with today's blog, when I happened upon Philip Kennedy's graphic tribute to surely one of the greatest albums of all time, My Bloody Valentine's Loveless. Find out all about it at the link further down. I'm not around tomorrow so there'll be no inspiration blog, but keep the things coming in and we'll kick it off again on Monday. Send things via Twitter, or just click this and paste in your link.

Mr Bartle - Angels in the Woods - via Matt Pass



Dan Matunina - Taro-San - via Matt Booth



Nike - Jordan Melo M8 event - via Secret Artist



Philip Kennedy - My Bloody Valentine: Loveless



Brand Nu - Birger Jarl, Uppsala



Oliver Sin - With a Little Help From Our Friends



TwelveTimesTwo - Doomsday Calendar



Stphane Faure - The Frozen Army



Josh Fletcher - Stephen King's Memory 2D



Stefan Breukers - Recovered books: Dracula



Blackwatch Media - The Red Suitcase - via Ben



Image Color - The Key