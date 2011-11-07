CA Inspiration - 7 November

Don't you just love it when you're in the middle of putting together a new daily inspiration blog and you get summoned to a meeting that goes on for the best part of an hour? Maybe that's just me. Anyway, here's today's - why not suggest something for tomorrow's? As always, send stuff via Twitter, or just click this and paste in your link.
Tind - Silkscreen Printing on Banana Leaves
Gentleman Scholar - Gates Foundation: G20 Summit - via Oliver Sin
Kultar Singh Ruprai - What's On My Mind?
TeamCerf - Meet Buck - via Simon Whittaker
Wilmer Murillo - Holloolloo - via Fernando Robles
Joe Fenton - The Joyriders - via Dan Netherton
Kristina Collantes - Heist - via Teresa Franco
Cyriak - Welcome to Kitty City - via BoingBoing
Kid-ethic - The Man Who Invented the Daleks - via Transmission