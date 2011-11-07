Topics

CA Inspiration - 7 November

Banana leaves, Harajuku girls, Daleks and terrifying cat mutants - it's all in today's inspirational support package

Don't you just love it when you're in the middle of putting together a new daily inspiration blog and you get summoned to a meeting that goes on for the best part of an hour? Maybe that's just me. Anyway, here's today's - why not suggest something for tomorrow's? As always, send stuff via Twitter, or just click this and paste in your link.

Tind - Silkscreen Printing on Banana Leaves

Spiros Halaris - Autumnatic

Gentleman Scholar - Gates Foundation: G20 Summit - via Oliver Sin

Kultar Singh Ruprai - What's On My Mind?

Maqaroon - Harajuku Zoo

TeamCerf - Meet Buck - via Simon Whittaker

Wilmer Murillo - Holloolloo

Joe Fenton - The Joyriders

Kristina Collantes - Heist

Cyriak - Welcome to Kitty City - via BoingBoing

Kid-ethic - The Man Who Invented the Daleks

