CA Inspiration - 7 November

Don't you just love it when you're in the middle of putting together a new daily inspiration blog and you get summoned to a meeting that goes on for the best part of an hour? Maybe that's just me. Anyway, here's today's - why not suggest something for tomorrow's? As always, send stuff via Twitter, or just click this and paste in your link.

Tind - Silkscreen Printing on Banana Leaves



Spiros Halaris - Autumnatic



Gentleman Scholar - Gates Foundation: G20 Summit - via Oliver Sin



Kultar Singh Ruprai - What's On My Mind?



Maqaroon - Harajuku Zoo



TeamCerf - Meet Buck - via Simon Whittaker



Wilmer Murillo - Holloolloo - via Fernando Robles



Joe Fenton - The Joyriders - via Dan Netherton



Kristina Collantes - Heist - via Teresa Franco



Cyriak - Welcome to Kitty City - via BoingBoing



Kid-ethic - The Man Who Invented the Daleks - via Transmission