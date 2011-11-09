CA Inspiration - 9 November

The best thing about this clearly ludicrous daily enterprise is that I never know what I'm going to get*. Even better, I've yet to find myself in a position of having to include something that I don't particularly rate to pad things out a bit - it's all killer and no filler round these parts. I can't do it without your help though - keep the nice things coming in! Give it to me via Twitter, or just click this and paste in your link.

Lee Daha - Dazed and Confused Korea



Alain Bashung - Variations sur Marilou - via Oliver Sin



Mr Phomer - Things I Like



Alex Gill - Film4 Frightfest



Bram Vanhaeren - Reflection



Neighbors - Mike Giant - via Tysall



Luca Cervini - Sleight of Mind



Lacey - What Goes Up - via Design Assassin



Marin Martinovic - I Know A Guy poster



Sophie Windsor Clive and Liberty Smith - Murmuration



Rainth - Lightz



*Except for Murmuration. I saw that earlier in the week and had to share it here.