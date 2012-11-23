You work alone. You eat lunch alone. You spend all bloody afternoon chasing an invoice that should have been paid six months ago alone. Friends are getting ready for the work Christmas do. You'll spend the party season at your desk. Alone. Drinking gin. Like last year.

It needn't be this way. Creative Dundee and Fleet Collective have put their heads together and come up with a Christmas party for freelancers.

Expect a festive buffet, mulled wine and live music in the Victorian neo-Gothic setting of Dundee's Chamber East.

Creative Dundee Christmas Party

Lyall Bruce, director of Fleet Collective, said: “It’s time for all the creatives out there who spend the year working away in their homes, studios, sheds and cupboards to come out and join us for a really good Christmas party. It’s all that’s best about an office party without having to work in an office.”

The Creative Dundee and Fleet Collective Christmas party takes place on Wednesday 19 December, 7pm-late, Chamber East, the Chamber Building, Panmure Street, Dundee, DD1 1EP. Tickets cost £8 each.

Image credit: Holiday Event image courtesy of Shutterstock