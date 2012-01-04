Now in their 34th year, the D&AD Student Awards are among the most prestigious prizes in the industry with 76% of winners finding permanent work or work placements within three months of scooping their prize.

The D&AD Student Awards 2012 are open to any student in full-time or part-time education and comprise a series of challenging briefs spanning over 20 creative categories, ranging from advertisiing to typography.

Award categories

The list of creative disciplines covered by the scope of the Student Awards are:

Advertising

Branding

Digital Advertising

Digital Design

Environmental Design

Furniture Design

Graphic Design

Illustration

Installation Design

Integrated Communications

Moving Image

Open Advertising

Open Brief

Packaging Design

Photography

Product Design

Publication Design

Radio Advertising

Social Design

Typography

In addition D&AD is adding its own brief for 2012: Make Your Mark. It's open to anyone under the age of 26 or to any graduate who has completed a course within the last two years.

D&AD Student Awards 2012: what you need to know

Real clients, real creative briefs

One of the many great things about the Awards is that the competition briefs have been provided by high profile clients who are looking to solve real creative problems challenges include creating a new identity for the City of London, designing the next range of sports eyewear for Oakley and creating a photography story or special feature for Rankin's The Hunger.

Other clients include Channel 4, Microsoft, Pentagram and Little White Lies magazine.

Each entry will be judged according to three criteria:

It must be a great idea. It must be exceptionally well executed. It must meet the brief.

What happens if you win

If you're lucky enough to win one of the D&AD Student Awards 2012, your entry will be promoted on the D&AD website as well as to the press, the creative community and employers worldwide.

All nominees and Student Yellow Pencil winners will also be given the chance to attend the D&AD Graduate Academy, which can help enhance your employment prospects by providing personal and professional skills training, industry experience and a paid work placement.

Yellow Pencil winners work' will also be featured in D&AD's world-famous Annual -- a celebration of the best work from the creative community in any given given year.

How to enter

To enter the D&AD Student Awards 2012, simply register on the D&AD website, login and then go to the briefs page. Here you'll find full details and support materials for each brief.

You can respond to as many briefs as you wish; you can also submit more than one entry to each brief. You can even work with up to five other creatives to submit an entry as a team, if you wish, although special rules apply.

You'll be able to begin submitting your entries for the D&AD Student Awards 2012 later this month. However the final deadline for all entries is 5pm on Friday 9 March 2012.