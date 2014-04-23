Fabulous illustrated ping-pong paddles are a smash

Uberpong want to reinvent ping-pong for the greater good

Ping-pong seems to be a sport that designers like to put their stamp on; just recently, we discovered the joys of Smash Pong, which saw designers completely redesign the ping-pong bat. Here, Uberpong have made it their personal and professional mission to change ping pong by personalising and customising the paddle.

"We care about making an exciting change in the status quo of a sport that we believe has remained overly traditional for too long," they explain. "Most importantly, we want you to think differently about the game. Red and black paddles just ain’t gonna cut it anymore!"

Based in Austin, Texas founder and CEO David Lowe works with a wide range of artists and designers to create some really beautiful paddles. From typography to characters, there's plenty to get stuck into - they're so beautiful, you might not want to actually use them!

Head on over to Uber Pong to see more incredible paddle designs.

