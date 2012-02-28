Expanding the breadth of the projects I’m working on is a constant goal. My work has the potential to be marketable to a diverse range of clients from various industries – food, weddings, kids, men’s fashion and so on. I think it’s important to develop as broad a clientele as possible because it will enable my freelance business to become more and more consistent.
I promoted myself in a variety of ways this year and I’m planning to continue these approaches in 2012. I mailed out postcards to promote my illustration and lettering work, primarily directing these to magazines, and I also sent emails about my newly launched Print Shop to bloggers. I’m selling a selection of prints; it’s a new realm that I hope to further develop.
This year, my goal is to develop a body of work that can be presented as a solo exhibition. I also plan to develop a fully illustrated and hand-lettered book of my work, but that’s still an idea in progress right now. I’ve recently joined The Adam & Eve Projects, where a large variety of artists in different fields post about new, exciting happenings in their career and beyond. For a non-blogger, this is a nice alternative: it’s great for someone who wants to post regularly but not necessarily daily. I also plan to update my Behance portfolio more regularly, and of course it’s vitally important to keep my personal portfolio site as up-to-date as possible.
My approach to promoting myself is to participate in almost every opportunity that comes my way, so long as I can complete the task to my standards in the time available. I try to do every interview, contribute to every publication and be part of every project I’m offered. You just never know what new audience each opportunity could open up.
Finding new freelance opportunities
