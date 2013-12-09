Fotolia presents: Düne and Sosoa

On the 10th of every month, at 10am, stock image library Fotolia sends out a free PSD created by little-known but highly talented world class artists, using images from Fotolia’s collection. This unprecedented project allows any web user to download the source PSD file created by the artists and access the set of layers, graphic elements and style effects to use in their own work. The artists walk us through these visually stunning images, the inspiration behind them, and how they created them through tutorials and personal interviews.

The second season of the TEN Collection is now drawing to a close, and in the heart-stopping finale, French artist duo Yoann Madec and Solene Renaudin - better known under their pseudonyms Düne and Sosoa - culminate the project with their artwork "Unfinished Sympathy", which is also the second "Special Edition" contribution to this creative project.

“Obviously, the idea wasn’t to talk about us specifically," says Sosoa, "but rather about the feelings that arise inside all future parents when opening this new life chapter: doubt, excitement, love, but also fear. Our artwork represents our very own feelings during pregnancy. The left hand, "Unfinished", symbolizes the material side we all have inside. This attraction to possession, greed and appearance, which gives us this perpetual feeling of incompleteness. While the right hand, "Sympathy", rather embodies a form of spirituality which would rather wait to receive, than to take.”

The PSD and Ai files can be downloaded from the TEN Website free for 24 hours on Tuesday December 10 from 10am. Here’s a little teaser video to give you a taste of what to expect.

