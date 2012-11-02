Glug London: welcome to the future

The latest instalment of Glug – Ian Hambleton and Nick Clement’s ‘Not working’ meet-up for creatives – took place at Shoreditch Town Hall last night, having moved from its usual home at Cargo.

Themed ‘Welcome to the future’, the event celebrated all things ‘new tech’ and featured a stellar line-up of speakers, including CA favourites Sergio del Puerto (on a whistle-stop promotion tour for Serial Cut’s new book, Extra Bold), Hellicar & Lewis and United Visual Artists.

Serial Cut's Sergio del Puerto speaking at Glug London last night

And while the new venue might have lent a slightly more formal tone to proceedings, it certainly didn’t hamper conversation during the breaks: the bar area was packed.

Our highlight? Marshmallow Laser Feast running through their incredible work for Saatchi and Saatchi, PlayStation and McLaren F1 on the town hall’s huge screens.

The next edition is Glug Brighton, Friday 9 November, at The Basement (24 Kensington Street, Brighton, East Sussex, BN1 4AJ). With live art themed on ‘Gunpowder, treason and plot’, speakers include Chrissie Macdonald, Karolin Schnoor and Suzi Kemp. Head over to the Glug site for more info.