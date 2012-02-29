Topics

Inspiration Gallery - 29 February

By () Graphic design  

Jim McCauley has another ten pieces of dazzling design for you, despite a pheasant trying to put him off

I've had the devil's own job concentrating on today's gallery, thanks to a pheasant that's somehow parked itself on a window sill across the way. It's on the fourth floor and in a city. Admittedly the outer edge of the city centre, but still. How did it get there? What does it want? Why won't it go away? It's all frightfully distracting. Anyway. Gallery! Tomorrow? Yes please.

James Gulliver Hancock - Classic Building of New York

James Gulliver Hancock - Classic Building of New York - via Googley Gooeys

Preston Kanak - Projecting Reflections - via Jessel Sookha

Bratislav Milenkovic - Volleyball Persistence

Corey Holms - Food Dye Photography

Corey Holms - Food Dye Photography - via Marva Tzalach

Mr Biscuit - Pushing Love Like Pimps

Daniel Savage - Savage Factory - via Oliver Sin

Kaspar Allenbach - Notations From Modern Music

Michael Mercer Brown - Velocita Magazine

Simon J Lee - Untitled

Eric Schockmel - Circuit I (Syscapes)

