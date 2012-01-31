Topics

Inspiration Gallery - 31 January

10 choice cuts of design inspiration await your attention; here's Jim McCauley to show them to you

I've just realised that it's been almost four months since I started this crazy enterprise. Considering that when I kicked it off I wasn't sure that it wouldn't run out of steam after a week or so, that's pretty good going. So, thanks to all of you who've contributed things so far; I couldn't have done it without you. And if you haven't contributed yet, there's always tomorrow. As always, send me stuff via Twitter, or just click this and paste in your link.

Kevin Devroo - What A Lousy Day To Rob A Record Store

Le Cube - Red Bull Soundclash - via Sara

Matty Spencer - London 2012

Micahel Gagliano - Unknown Disorder

Michael Cottage - The Double Negative

Jason Krieger - February 2012

Felt Mistress and Jon Burgerman - Fast Food - via Jonathan Edwards

Alex Bertram-Powell - ORE

Marc Mars - Animal Slang

Tim Van den Broek - Japan Icons

