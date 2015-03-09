Craft a killer portfolio with Computer Arts

With the frenzy of graduate show season just a few months
away now, the latest issue of Computer Arts magazine – on sale today – focuses on the hot topic of portfolios.
With a proliferation of digital platforms to choose from, the
very nature of a design portfolio has changed significantly over
the last decade.
With this in mind, Adrian Shaughnessy explores what makes a folio fit for purpose in the modern design marketplace. A tips-packed second feature reveals exactly what hiring creative directors are looking for. We also get insight and advice from leading designers on how to create the perfect portfolio.
Also inside the issue, D&AD president Mark Bonner considers the challenges for the modern design industry. The latest in our exclusive series of video documentaries visits Brixton-based bespoke type specialist Dalton Maag. The Swedish-born art director and storyteller Clara Terne explains how to compile a dazzlingly diverse portfolio of work. And that's not all...
Free 100-page ebook!
The latest issue of Computer Arts also comes with a free 100-page ebook packed with tips and advice. Turn to page 55 to find how to download it.
Whether you're looking to land new work, climb the career ladder or raise your professional standing, the Portfolio Handbook is filled with facts, tips and advice to assemble the perfect creative portfolio. Don't miss out!
Also inside CA 238
- Aardman animator Ricky Martin discusses his new CBBC show
- Vicky Pinnington, designer at Liverpool studio Uniform, picks out her city’s creative hotspots
- Computer Arts launches its very own Brand Impact Awards 2015
- Rose designer Harry Bingham reveals how he created an art brochure for London’s The Serpentine Gallery
- Best-practice advice for photographing your tactile print projects more effectively
- Project diaries including a modern, flexible brand identity for London Luton Airport, an illustrated storybook by design brothers, and a lo-fi short for a Samsung stylus
- All the hottest new design, illustration and motion work from the global design scene