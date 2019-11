LA-based start up Lumi is paving the way for photographers to print images directly onto clothing using a special light-sensitive Inkodye. It's a water-based dye that develops its colour in sunlight and once fixed is permanent and washable.

The idea behind the brand is to combine photography and fashion, and make the personalisation of clothing simple. The best thing is you can do it yourself at home, all you need is sunshine. To find out more check out lumi.co.